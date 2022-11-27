Inactives: Greg Dortch Sits As Receiver Room Churns

Hollywood Brown is back in the lineup at wide receiver but the Cardinals have to make some adjustments in the slot with Greg Dortch inactive for the game, joining Rondale Moore on the sideline.

Dortch has a thumb injury, and Moore hurt his groin, both against the 49ers last week. Andre Baccellia was signed to the active roster and Pharoh Cooper was elevated from the practice squad to take the receiver spots.

After the Cardinals had piled up a ton of slot receivers over Kliff Kingsbury's tenure, their top four available wideouts all work better on the outside -- DeAndre Hopkins, Brown, A.J. Green and Robbie Anderson.

With Max Garcia back and available on the offensive line, coach Kliff Kingsbury said there could be more rotations at guard on the offensive line. The last two games Rashaad Coward has started at left guard with Cody Ford taking about a third of the snaps. Garcia could replace rookie Lecitus Smith at right guard or split time.

