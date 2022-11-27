Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Inactives: Greg Dortch Sits As Receiver Room Churns

Baccellia, Cooper could get work in the slot

Nov 27, 2022 at 12:35 PM
Hollywood Brown is back in the lineup at wide receiver but the Cardinals have to make some adjustments in the slot with Greg Dortch inactive for the game, joining Rondale Moore on the sideline.

Dortch has a thumb injury, and Moore hurt his groin, both against the 49ers last week. Andre Baccellia was signed to the active roster and Pharoh Cooper was elevated from the practice squad to take the receiver spots.

After the Cardinals had piled up a ton of slot receivers over Kliff Kingsbury's tenure, their top four available wideouts all work better on the outside -- DeAndre Hopkins, Brown, A.J. Green and Robbie Anderson.

With Max Garcia back and available on the offensive line, coach Kliff Kingsbury said there could be more rotations at guard on the offensive line. The last two games Rashaad Coward has started at left guard with Cody Ford taking about a third of the snaps. Garcia could replace rookie Lecitus Smith at right guard or split time.

The full inactive list:

  • WR Rondale Moore (groin)
  • CB Byron Murphy (back)
  • QB Trace McSorley
  • S Charles Washington (chest)
  • LB Jesse Luketa
  • OL Wyatt Davis
  • WR Greg Dortch (thumb)

