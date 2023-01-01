Inactives: No DeAndre Hopkins, No Starting Cornerbacks

The Cardinals will not have leading receiver DeAndre Hopkins Sunday against the Falcons after he was ruled out Saturday because of his knee, although it opens the door for another opportunity for wideout Greg Dortch -- who had a career-best 10 catches last week.

And for a second time this season, the Cardinals will be down their top three cornerbacks. Byron Murphy has long been on Injured Reserve, and Antonio Hamilton had already been ruled out, but Marco Wilson -- who had two interceptions last week -- also will not play because of his neck issues.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum will be active as the Cardinals get the rare chance this season to start the same offensive line in consecutive weeks. The Cardinals will have the same offensive line for a third straight week, the first time that's happened since Weeks 2-3-4 this season.

The full inactive list: