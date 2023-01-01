Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Inactives: No DeAndre Hopkins, No Starting Cornerbacks

Hamilton, Wilson to sit against Falcons

Jan 01, 2023 at 09:30 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

InactivesWk17Falcons

The Cardinals will not have leading receiver DeAndre Hopkins Sunday against the Falcons after he was ruled out Saturday because of his knee, although it opens the door for another opportunity for wideout Greg Dortch -- who had a career-best 10 catches last week.

And for a second time this season, the Cardinals will be down their top three cornerbacks. Byron Murphy has long been on Injured Reserve, and Antonio Hamilton had already been ruled out, but Marco Wilson -- who had two interceptions last week -- also will not play because of his neck issues.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum will be active as the Cardinals get the rare chance this season to start the same offensive line in consecutive weeks. The Cardinals will have the same offensive line for a third straight week, the first time that's happened since Weeks 2-3-4 this season.

The full inactive list:

  • WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee)
  • QB Colt McCoy (concussion)
  • CB Marco Wilson (neck)
  • CB Antonio Hamilton (hip)
  • LB Victor Dimukeje
  • OL Rashaad Coward
  • DL Zach Allen (hand)

Related Content

news

Inactives: Good News For Cardinals Heading Into Bucs Game

Brown, Beachum, Garcia all playing after injuries

news

Inactives: Top Three Cornerbacks All Sitting Against Broncos

Matthew, Whittaker expected to start for Cardinals

news

Inactives: Still Without Byron Murphy, Rondale Moore

Zach Allen will play against Patriots on Monday night

news

Inactives: Greg Dortch Sits As Receiver Room Churns

Baccellia, Cooper could get work in the slot

news

Inactives: In Mexico, Kyler Murray Sits For Second Game

DeAndre Hopkins will play against 49ers

news

Inactives: Kyler Murray Will Not Play For Cardinals Against Rams

Murphy, Humphries also sit out Sunday

news

Inactives: Cardinals Will Have Key Pieces Available

Conner, Humphries, Baker all active against Seahawks

news

Inactives: D.J. Humphries To Sit Out Against Vikings

Josh Jones in line to start for Cardinals at left tackle

news

Inactives: James Conner To Sit Out Against Saints

Cardinals to use Rodrigo Blankenship to kick; Cody Ford active

news

Inactives: Rodney Hudson Sits Out Against Seahawks

Harlow remains in lineup to play center

news

Inactives: Rodney Hudson Down, But Rest Of Offensive Line Intact

Antonio Hamilton, Myjai Sanders to be active for the first time

Advertising