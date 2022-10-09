Inactives: Rodney Hudson Down, But Rest Of Offensive Line Intact

The Cardinals won't have center Rodney Hudson Sunday against the Eagles, but they will have both left guard Justin Pugh and left tackle D.J. Humphries, who had been listed as questionable for the game.

Sean Harlow will fill in for Hudson at center.

The rash of injuries made Kliff Kingsbury's choices fairly straight-forward this week. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton will be active for the first time with Trayvon Mullen having hurt his hamstring in practice this week. Practice squad kicker Matt Ammendola will get his first chance with Matt Prater hurting with a hip injury.

Rookie linebacker Myjai Sanders will also be active for the first time, potentially getting the chance to get in some pass-rush situations on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

