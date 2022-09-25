Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Inactives: Rondale Moore Sits, James Conner To Play Against Rams

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen is active for the first time this season

Sep 25, 2022
Darren Urban

The Cardinals will have their full complement of running backs Sunday, with James Conner -- who hurt his ankle last week in Las Vegas -- active against the Rams at State Farm Stadium.

It's the healthiest the Cardinals have been since the season started. As Kliff Kingsbury announced on Friday, wide receiver Rondale Moore and linebacker Ezekiel Turner are out -- the latter of whom means Isaiah Simmons could have a bigger role than his 15 snaps last week. The balance of the inactives include four from the draft class.

Tight end Trey McBride and outside linebacker Cameron Thomas are the two draftees active. Cornerback Trayvon Mullen, for whom the Cardinals traded at the end of the preseason, is active for the first time this season.

The full inactives list

  • WR Rondale Moore (hamstring)
  • LB Ezekiel Turner (ankle)
  • CB Christian Matthew
  • RB Keaontay Ingram
  • LB Myjai Sanders
  • OL Lecitus Smith
  • DL Jonathan Ledbetter

