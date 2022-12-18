Inactives: Top Three Cornerbacks All Sitting Against Broncos

DENVER -- The Cardinals don't have to face Broncos starting quarterback Russell Wilson Sunday, but backup QB Brett Rypien will see a depleted defense.

The Cardinals will be without their top three cornerbacks in the game, with Marco Wilson and Antonio Hamilton -- both listed as questionable -- sitting out. Byron Murphy had already been ruled out. The Cardinals have only three healthy cornerbacks: Christian Matthew, Jace Whittaker -- who just signed back this week -- and practice squad elevation Nate Hairston.

Top defensive lineman Zach Allen was already ruled out as well. Wide receiver Hollywood Brown (illness) is playing.

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons has played slot cornerback enough this season to play a role in coverage. The Cardinals also can use safeties Jalen Thompson and Budda Baker in such a role if needed. The Cards have two other available safeties in Chris Banjo and Charles Washington.

The full inactive list: