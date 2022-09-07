Injury Report: Week 1 Vs. Chiefs

The Cardinals won't head into Sunday's home opener against the Chiefs without injuries to monitor.
Tight end Maxx Williams (knee) will be a "full-go" Sunday, according to Kingsbury, after a long rehab from his gruesome injury last season. Tight end Zach Ertz (calf) returned to practice on Wednesday. The veteran sustained the injury during the first week of training camp. His status for Week 1 remains in the air.
"He's improving," Kingsbury said. "I think it'll be a game-time decision, but he looked better. We're hoping we can get something out of him. We don't know how much. We'll be smart either way, but he looked better."
Defensive end J.J. Watt is dealing with a calf strain and is day-to-day, according to Kingsbury. "Hopefully, he'll be ready by Sunday," the head coach said.
Offensive linemen Rodney Hudson and Justin Pugh will be game-time decisions. So will linebacker Markus Golden (toe), who has not practiced since Aug. 1.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 1
Wednesday, September 7
LB Markus Golden (Toe) - DNP
OL Rodney Hudson (NIR - Rest) - DNP
CB Trayvon Mullen Jr. (Toe) - DNP
DL J.J. Watt (Calf) - DNP
LS Aaron Brewer (Ankle) - Limited
TE Zach Ertz -(Calf) - Limited
OL Justin Pugh (Neck) - Limited
LB Ezekiel Turner (Shoulder) - Limited
RB Jonathan Ward (Shoulder) - Limited
Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Week 1
Wednesday, September 7
S Deon Bush (Foot) - Full
DE Malik Herring (Abdomen) - Full
G Trey Smith (Shoulder) - Full
WR Juju Smith-Schuster (Knee) - Full