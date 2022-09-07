Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Injury Report: Week 1 Vs. Chiefs

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 1 matchup with the Chiefs

Sep 07, 2022 at 02:45 PM
Kevin Parrish headshot
Kevin Parrish Jr.

The Cardinals won't head into Sunday's home opener against the Chiefs without injuries to monitor.

Tight end Maxx Williams (knee) will be a "full-go" Sunday, according to Kingsbury, after a long rehab from his gruesome injury last season. Tight end Zach Ertz (calf) returned to practice on Wednesday. The veteran sustained the injury during the first week of training camp. His status for Week 1 remains in the air.

"He's improving," Kingsbury said. "I think it'll be a game-time decision, but he looked better. We're hoping we can get something out of him. We don't know how much. We'll be smart either way, but he looked better."

Defensive end J.J. Watt is dealing with a calf strain and is day-to-day, according to Kingsbury. "Hopefully, he'll be ready by Sunday," the head coach said.

Offensive linemen Rodney Hudson and Justin Pugh will be game-time decisions. So will linebacker Markus Golden (toe), who has not practiced since Aug. 1.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 1

Wednesday, September 7
LB Markus Golden (Toe) - DNP
OL Rodney Hudson (NIR - Rest) - DNP
CB Trayvon Mullen Jr. (Toe) - DNP
DL J.J. Watt (Calf) - DNP
LS Aaron Brewer (Ankle) - Limited
TE Zach Ertz -(Calf) - Limited
OL Justin Pugh (Neck) - Limited
LB Ezekiel Turner (Shoulder) - Limited
RB Jonathan Ward (Shoulder) - Limited

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Week 1

Wednesday, September 7
S Deon Bush (Foot) - Full
DE Malik Herring (Abdomen) - Full
G Trey Smith (Shoulder) - Full
WR Juju Smith-Schuster (Knee) - Full

