Injury Report: Week 10 vs Falcons

WEDNESDAY REPORT
Both sides of the ball had notable players absent at Wednesday's practice ahead of the game against the Falcons. Offensively, the Cardinals line has been hit with multiple injuries over the last three weeks. Against the Browns, left tackle D.J. Humphries and right guard Will Hernandez exited early with an ankle and knee injuries, respectively. The Cardinals are already without starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson, who remains on Injured Reserve.
Backup guard Trystan Colon (calf) and running back Emari Demercado (toe) were off to the side rehabbing their injuries and did not participate in practice.
Cornerback Marco Wilson (knee) and linebacker Ezekiel Turner (hamstring) were sidelined on Wednesday. Linebacker Cameron Thomas was also out with an illness.
Wide receiver Michael Wilson (shoulder) returned to practice after injuring his shoulder against the Ravens. He was a limited participant, as was running back James Conner (knee) following his designation to return from Injured Reserve. Wilson said he's taking it one day at a time but "the healing is coming along faster than I thought and a lot quicker than I anticipated."
The Falcons were without six players as well, but defensive end Calais Campbell, defensive tackle David Onyemata, and running back Cordarrelle Patterson missed practice due to rest.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 10
Wednesday, November 8
OL Trystan Colon (Calf) - DNP
RB Emari Demercado (Toe) - DNP
OL Will Hernandez (Knee) - DNP
OL D.J. Humphries (Ankle) - DNP
LB Cameron Thomas (Illness) - DNP
LB Ezekiel Turner (Hamstring) - DNP
CB Marco Wilson (Knee) - DNP
RB James Conner (Knee) - Limited
WR Michael Wilson (Shoulder) - Limited
Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Week 10
Wednesday, November 8
CB Dee Alford (Ankle) - DNP
DE Calais Campbell (NIR-Rest) - DNP
S DeMarcco Hellams (Hamstring) - DNP
WR Mack Hollins (Ankle) - DNP
DT David Onyemata (NIR-Rest/Ankle) - DNP
RB Cordarrelle Patterson (NIR-Rest) - DNP
S Richie Grant (Neck) - Limited
WR Drake London (Groin) - Limited
FB Keith Smith (Concussion) - Full