Injury Report: Week 10 vs Falcons

WEDNESDAY REPORT

Both sides of the ball had notable players absent at Wednesday's practice ahead of the game against the Falcons. Offensively, the Cardinals line has been hit with multiple injuries over the last three weeks. Against the Browns, left tackle D.J. Humphries and right guard Will Hernandez exited early with an ankle and knee injuries, respectively. The Cardinals are already without starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson, who remains on Injured Reserve.

Backup guard Trystan Colon (calf) and running back Emari Demercado (toe) were off to the side rehabbing their injuries and did not participate in practice.

Cornerback Marco Wilson (knee) and linebacker Ezekiel Turner (hamstring) were sidelined on Wednesday. Linebacker Cameron Thomas was also out with an illness.

Wide receiver Michael Wilson (shoulder) returned to practice after injuring his shoulder against the Ravens. He was a limited participant, as was running back James Conner (knee) following his designation to return from Injured Reserve. Wilson said he's taking it one day at a time but "the healing is coming along faster than I thought and a lot quicker than I anticipated."