Injury Report: Week 12 Vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Wednesday Report

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said wide receiver Rondale Moore (groin) is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Chargers, although wide receiver Greg Dortch (thumb) could be able to play and it will depend on his pain tolerance.

Quarterback Kyler Murray practiced full and Kingsbury said he was "trending in the right direction" to start Sunday.

It gets harder for left tackle D.J. Humphries (back) and cornerback Byron Murphy (back), who still aren't practicing and likely will remain day-to-day with their injuries.

"It is back (injuries) so you don't know if they are going to turn, when they are going to turn," Kingsbury said. "Both guys are rehabbing and hopefully it turns pretty quickly."