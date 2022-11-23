Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Injury Report: Week 12 Vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 12 matchup with the Chargers in Arizona

Nov 23, 2022 at 01:51 PM
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Wednesday Report

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said wide receiver Rondale Moore (groin) is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Chargers, although wide receiver Greg Dortch (thumb) could be able to play and it will depend on his pain tolerance.

Quarterback Kyler Murray practiced full and Kingsbury said he was "trending in the right direction" to start Sunday.

It gets harder for left tackle D.J. Humphries (back) and cornerback Byron Murphy (back), who still aren't practicing and likely will remain day-to-day with their injuries.

"It is back (injuries) so you don't know if they are going to turn, when they are going to turn," Kingsbury said. "Both guys are rehabbing and hopefully it turns pretty quickly."

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown could play Sunday but Kingsbury said Brown would likely be in for limited snaps if the team did bring him off Injured Reserve to play.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 12

Wednesday, November 23 (*Walkthrough)
WR Greg Dortch (Thumb) - DNP
TE Zach Ertz (Knee) - DNP
OL D.J. Humphries (Back) - DNP
WR Rondale Moore (Groin) - DNP
CB Byron Murphy Jr. (Back) - DNP
S Charles Washington (Chest) - DNP
OL Max Garcia (Shoulder) - Limited
DL Trystan Hill (Foot) - Limited
QB Colt McCoy (Right Elbow) - Limited
QB Kyler Murray (Hamstring) - Full

