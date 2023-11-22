Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Injury Report: Week 12 vs Rams

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 12 matchup with the Rams

Nov 22, 2023 at 04:13 PM
Zach Gershman
Injury Report Week 12

WEDNESDAY REPORT

Preparations for Week 12 were underway on Wednesday for the first day of practice. A handful of players returned after missing last week, most notably being defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter (shoulder). Running back Emari Demercado (toe) and wide receiver Zach Pascal (hamstring) rejoined the team at practice after missing last week. They were limited, as was wide receiver Hollywood Brown (heel).

There were still some players that did not return to practice on Wednesday. Safety Joey Blount (knee) was working off to the side, while wide receiver Michael Wilson (shoulder) also missed practice after being inactive against the Texans. Coach Jonathan Gannon said following the Houston game that Kevin Strong got banged up a few times, and the defensive lineman missed practice as well with a knee injury. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin) also missed practice after exiting Sunday's game.

The Rams were without five players on Wednesday including wide receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle). On Monday, Sean McVay said Kupp was day-to-day.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 12

Wednesday, November 22
S Joey Blount (Knee) - DNP
CB Antonio Hamilton (Groin) - DNP
DL Kevin Strong (Knee) - DNP
WR Michael Wilson (Shoulder) - DNP
WR Marquise Brown (Heel) - Limited
RB Emari Demercado (Toe) - Limited
DL Jonathan Ledbetter (Shoulder) - Limited
WR Zach Pascal (Hamstring) - Limited

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Week 12

Wednesday, November 22
T Rob Havenstein (NIR-Rest) - DNP
WR Cooper Kupp (Ankle) - DNP
S Quentin Lake (Hamstring) - DNP
DT Larrell Murchison (Knee) - DNP
C Coleman Shelton (Ankle) - DNP
G Kevin Dotson (Shoulder) - Limited
CB Cobie Durant (Shoulder) - Limited
WR Puka Nacua (Shoulder) - Limited
WR Ben Skowronek (Hip) - Limited
LB Michael Hoecht (Shoulder) - Full
S Jason Taylor II (Hip) - Full
RB Kyren Williams (Ankle) - Full

