Injury Report: Week 12 vs Rams

Preparations for Week 12 were underway on Wednesday for the first day of practice. A handful of players returned after missing last week, most notably being defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter (shoulder). Running back Emari Demercado (toe) and wide receiver Zach Pascal (hamstring) rejoined the team at practice after missing last week. They were limited, as was wide receiver Hollywood Brown (heel).

There were still some players that did not return to practice on Wednesday. Safety Joey Blount (knee) was working off to the side, while wide receiver Michael Wilson (shoulder) also missed practice after being inactive against the Texans. Coach Jonathan Gannon said following the Houston game that Kevin Strong got banged up a few times, and the defensive lineman missed practice as well with a knee injury. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin) also missed practice after exiting Sunday's game.