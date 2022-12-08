Injury Report: Week 14 Vs. New England Patriots

Thursday Report
Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. remains day-to-day with a back injury, and the veteran was not on the practice field Thursday after taking part during the open portion of Wednesday's work.
"Hopefully, he gets better towards the end of the week so he can play for us on Monday," Joseph said.
Kliff Kingsbury said offensive tackle Rashaad Coward is day-to-day with a pectoral strain, but sounded pessimistic about his availability Monday.
"I'm not sure he'll be up for this week's game, but I'm hoping by next week for sure," Kingsbury said. "We'll see how it develops."
Kingsbury said he was hopeful wide receiver Greg Dortch will be able to play this week.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 14
Thursday, December 8
OL Rashaad Coward (Chest) - DNP
WR DeAndre Hopkins (Illness) - DNP
WR Rondale Moore (Groin) - DNP
CB Byron Murphy Jr. (Back) - DNP
DL Tysten Hill (Hamstring) - Limited
S Charles Washington (Chest) - Limited
WR Greg Dortch (Thumb) - Full
New England Patriots Injury Report Week 14
Thursday, December 8
OL Trent Brown (Illness) - DNP
RB Damien Harris (Thigh) DNP
WR Jakobi Meyers (Concussion) - DNP
CB Jalen Millis (Groin) - DNP
OL Isaiah Wynn (Foot) - DNP
OL Yodny Cajuste (Calf/Back) - Limited