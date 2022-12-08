Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Injury Report: Week 14 Vs. New England Patriots

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 14 matchup with the Patriots in Arizona

Dec 08, 2022 at 02:15 PM
Kevin Parrish headshot
Kevin Parrish Jr.

azcardinals.com

IR.Wk14Patriots

Thursday Report

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. remains day-to-day with a back injury, and the veteran was not on the practice field Thursday after taking part during the open portion of Wednesday's work.

"Hopefully, he gets better towards the end of the week so he can play for us on Monday," Joseph said.

Kliff Kingsbury said offensive tackle Rashaad Coward is day-to-day with a pectoral strain, but sounded pessimistic about his availability Monday.

"I'm not sure he'll be up for this week's game, but I'm hoping by next week for sure," Kingsbury said. "We'll see how it develops."

Kingsbury said he was hopeful wide receiver Greg Dortch will be able to play this week.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 14

Thursday, December 8
OL Rashaad Coward (Chest) - DNP
WR DeAndre Hopkins (Illness) - DNP
WR Rondale Moore (Groin) - DNP
CB Byron Murphy Jr. (Back) - DNP
DL Tysten Hill (Hamstring) - Limited
S Charles Washington (Chest) - Limited
WR Greg Dortch (Thumb) - Full

New England Patriots Injury Report Week 14

Thursday, December 8
OL Trent Brown (Illness) - DNP
RB Damien Harris (Thigh) DNP
WR Jakobi Meyers (Concussion) - DNP
CB Jalen Millis (Groin) - DNP
OL Isaiah Wynn (Foot) - DNP
OL Yodny Cajuste (Calf/Back) - Limited

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Week 12 Vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 12 matchup with the Chargers in Arizona

news

Injury Report: Week 11 Vs. San Francisco 49ers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 11 matchup with the 49ers in Mexico City

news

Injury Report: Week 10 At L.A. Rams

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Rams

news

Injury Report: Week 9 Vs. Seahawks

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 9 matchup with the Seahawks

news

Injury Report: Week 8 At Vikings

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 8 matchup with the Vikings

news

Injury Report: Week 7 Vs. Saints

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 7 matchup with the Saints

news

Injury Report: Week 6 At Seahawks

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 6 matchup with the Seahawks

news

Injury Report: Week 5 Vs. Eagles

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Eagles

news

Injury Report: Week 4 At Panthers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 4 matchup with the Panthers

news

Injury Report: Week 3 Vs. Rams

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Rams

news

Injury Report: Week 2 At Raiders

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 2 matchup with the Raiders

Advertising