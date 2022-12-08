Injury Report: Week 14 Vs. New England Patriots

Thursday Report

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. remains day-to-day with a back injury, and the veteran was not on the practice field Thursday after taking part during the open portion of Wednesday's work.

"Hopefully, he gets better towards the end of the week so he can play for us on Monday," Joseph said.

Kliff Kingsbury said offensive tackle Rashaad Coward is day-to-day with a pectoral strain, but sounded pessimistic about his availability Monday.

"I'm not sure he'll be up for this week's game, but I'm hoping by next week for sure," Kingsbury said. "We'll see how it develops."