Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Injury Report: Week 15 At Denver Broncos

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 15 matchup with the Broncos in Denver

Dec 14, 2022 at 03:23 PM
Kevin Parrish headshot
Kevin Parrish Jr.

azcardinals.com

IR.Wk15Broncos

Wednesday Report

Kliff Kingsbury said quarterback Kyler Murray will have surgery after Christmas to repair his torn ACL.

"We're officially going to place him on IR, and that's where it's at," the head coach said.

Defensive lineman Zach Allen (hand) had surgery on Wednesday and won't play Sunday against the Broncos. Kingsbury said he doesn't know yet if the injury will sideline him for the rest of the season.

Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (back) is still "working through some things," per Kingsbury.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 15

Wednesday, December 14 (*Walkthrough)
DL Zach Allen (hand) - DNP
CB Byron Murphy Jr. (Back) - DNP
OL Rashaad Coward (Chest) - Limited
QB Colt McCoy (Neck) - Limited
OL Lecitus Smith (Ankle) - Limited
S Charles Washington (Chest) - Limited
CB Marco Wilson (Neck) - Limited

Denver Broncos Injury Report Week 15

Wednesday, December 14
WR Kendall Hinton (Hamstring) - DNP
DE Dre'Mont Jones (Hip) - DNP
WR Courtland Sutton (Hamstring) - DNP
QB Russell Wilson (Concussion) - DNP
LB Dakota Allen (Hamstring) - Limited
TE Andrew Beck (Hamstring) - Limited
S Kareem Jackson (NIR-Rest) - Limited
K Brandon McManus (Right Quadricep) - Limited
G Dalton Risner (Shoulder) - Limited
CB K'Waun Williams (Wrist/Knee) - Limited
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer (Wrist) - Full
WR Brandon Johnson (Hip) - Full
DT D.J. Jones (Shoulder) - Full

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Week 14 Vs. New England Patriots

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 14 matchup with the Patriots in Arizona

news

Injury Report: Week 12 Vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 12 matchup with the Chargers in Arizona

news

Injury Report: Week 11 Vs. San Francisco 49ers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 11 matchup with the 49ers in Mexico City

news

Injury Report: Week 10 At L.A. Rams

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Rams

news

Injury Report: Week 9 Vs. Seahawks

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 9 matchup with the Seahawks

news

Injury Report: Week 8 At Vikings

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 8 matchup with the Vikings

news

Injury Report: Week 7 Vs. Saints

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 7 matchup with the Saints

news

Injury Report: Week 6 At Seahawks

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 6 matchup with the Seahawks

news

Injury Report: Week 5 Vs. Eagles

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Eagles

news

Injury Report: Week 4 At Panthers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 4 matchup with the Panthers

news

Injury Report: Week 3 Vs. Rams

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Rams

Advertising