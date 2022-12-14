Injury Report: Week 15 At Denver Broncos

Wednesday Report

Kliff Kingsbury said quarterback Kyler Murray will have surgery after Christmas to repair his torn ACL.

"We're officially going to place him on IR, and that's where it's at," the head coach said.

Defensive lineman Zach Allen (hand) had surgery on Wednesday and won't play Sunday against the Broncos. Kingsbury said he doesn't know yet if the injury will sideline him for the rest of the season.