Injury Report: Week 15 At Denver Broncos

Wednesday Report
Kliff Kingsbury said quarterback Kyler Murray will have surgery after Christmas to repair his torn ACL.
"We're officially going to place him on IR, and that's where it's at," the head coach said.
Defensive lineman Zach Allen (hand) had surgery on Wednesday and won't play Sunday against the Broncos. Kingsbury said he doesn't know yet if the injury will sideline him for the rest of the season.
Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (back) is still "working through some things," per Kingsbury.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 15
Wednesday, December 14 (*Walkthrough)
DL Zach Allen (hand) - DNP
CB Byron Murphy Jr. (Back) - DNP
OL Rashaad Coward (Chest) - Limited
QB Colt McCoy (Neck) - Limited
OL Lecitus Smith (Ankle) - Limited
S Charles Washington (Chest) - Limited
CB Marco Wilson (Neck) - Limited
Denver Broncos Injury Report Week 15
Wednesday, December 14
WR Kendall Hinton (Hamstring) - DNP
DE Dre'Mont Jones (Hip) - DNP
WR Courtland Sutton (Hamstring) - DNP
QB Russell Wilson (Concussion) - DNP
LB Dakota Allen (Hamstring) - Limited
TE Andrew Beck (Hamstring) - Limited
S Kareem Jackson (NIR-Rest) - Limited
K Brandon McManus (Right Quadricep) - Limited
G Dalton Risner (Shoulder) - Limited
CB K'Waun Williams (Wrist/Knee) - Limited
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer (Wrist) - Full
WR Brandon Johnson (Hip) - Full
DT D.J. Jones (Shoulder) - Full