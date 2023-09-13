Injury Report: Week 2 vs Giants

WEDNESDAY REPORT
Following Sunday's game against the Commanders, coach Jonathan Gannon said he felt his team exited pretty healthy. The injury report for Week 2 indicates that as well, with the exception of a few players.
Both defensive lineman L.J. Collier (biceps) and linebacker Josh Woods (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday.
Collier was on the field for 37 snaps and finished with two tackles against the Commanders. Leki Fotu, who had the fewest snaps among defensive linemen, was limited on Wednesday with an injured shoulder.
Woods, who was on the field for 39 snaps, had a one tackle on the afternoon.
Running back James Conner landed on the injury report as a limited participant, nursing a calf injury. The Cardinals workhorse was on the field for 52 of the 62 offensive plays, picking up 62 yards on the ground.
Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (hand) practiced on Wednesday in a limited role after missing the Washington game.
The Giants injury report features a lot more names than the Cardinals, including left tackle Andrew Thomas. During the game against the Cowboys, Thomas hurt his hamstring and the Giants have begun looking at options to fill his spot. Also at Wednesday's practice, it was reported that cornerback Amani Oruwariye was carted off the field after sustaining a neck injury during a special teams drill.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 1
Wednesday, September 13
DL L.J. Collier (Biceps) - DNP
LB Josh Woods (Ankle) - DNP
OL Kelvin Beachum (Hand) - Limited
RB James Conner (Calf) - Limited
DL Leki Fotu (Shoulder) - Limited
New York Giants Injury Report Week 1
Wednesday, September 13
OL Andrew Thomas (Hamstring) - DNP
TE Darren Waller (Hamstring/Rest) - DNP
DB Deonte Banks (Calf) - Limited
LB Cam Brown (Ankle) - Limited
DB Cor'Dale Flott (Hamstring) - Limited
K Graham Gano (Right Ankle) - Limited
LB Azeez Ojulari (Hamstring) - Limited
DB Gervarrius Owens (Hamstring) - Limited
OL Matt Peart (Elbow) - Limited
WR Wan'Dale Robinson (Knee) - Limited