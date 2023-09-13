Injury Report: Week 2 vs Giants

WEDNESDAY REPORT

Following Sunday's game against the Commanders, coach Jonathan Gannon said he felt his team exited pretty healthy. The injury report for Week 2 indicates that as well, with the exception of a few players.

Both defensive lineman L.J. Collier (biceps) and linebacker Josh Woods (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday.

Collier was on the field for 37 snaps and finished with two tackles against the Commanders. Leki Fotu, who had the fewest snaps among defensive linemen, was limited on Wednesday with an injured shoulder.

Woods, who was on the field for 39 snaps, had a one tackle on the afternoon.

Running back James Conner landed on the injury report as a limited participant, nursing a calf injury. The Cardinals workhorse was on the field for 52 of the 62 offensive plays, picking up 62 yards on the ground.

Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (hand) practiced on Wednesday in a limited role after missing the Washington game.