Injury Report: Week 2 vs Seahawks

WEDNESDAY REPORT

A few key contributors did not take part in Cardinals practice on Wednesday. Left guard Isaac Seumalo was out with a shoulder injury. He missed the final three snaps of the Chargers game. Rest days were given to tight end Trey McBride, safety Budda Baker, and outside linebacker Josh Sweat.

McBride also is listed with a back issue.

The Cardinals welcomed back Isaiah Adams to practice for the first time in nearly a month in a limited fashion. The right guard has been battling a knee injury which forced him to miss the first game of the year. Jon Gaines II played in his place and impressed the coaching staff.

"I'll hold off on that," LaFleur said when asked if Adams potential to play this weekend is based on health or competition. "We just want to see who we feel is going to give us the best chance to help us move the football."

Safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson was back at practice after his ribs injury sidelined him over the weekend. Cornerback Max Melton had an ankle injury on Sunday, and spent the remainder of the game on the sidelines. He was limited. The remaining limited participants were cornerback Garrett Williams (Achilles), linebacker Jack Gibbens (shoulder), defensive lineman Roy Lopez (groin), and linebacker Cody Simon (shoulder).