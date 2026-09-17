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Injury Report: Week 2 vs Seahawks

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 2 matchup with the Seahawks

Sep 16, 2026 at 05:09 PM
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Zach Gershman

azcardinals.com

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WEDNESDAY REPORT

A few key contributors did not take part in Cardinals practice on Wednesday. Left guard Isaac Seumalo was out with a shoulder injury. He missed the final three snaps of the Chargers game. Rest days were given to tight end Trey McBride, safety Budda Baker, and outside linebacker Josh Sweat.

McBride also is listed with a back issue.

The Cardinals welcomed back Isaiah Adams to practice for the first time in nearly a month in a limited fashion. The right guard has been battling a knee injury which forced him to miss the first game of the year. Jon Gaines II played in his place and impressed the coaching staff.

"I'll hold off on that," LaFleur said when asked if Adams potential to play this weekend is based on health or competition. "We just want to see who we feel is going to give us the best chance to help us move the football."

Safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson was back at practice after his ribs injury sidelined him over the weekend. Cornerback Max Melton had an ankle injury on Sunday, and spent the remainder of the game on the sidelines. He was limited. The remaining limited participants were cornerback Garrett Williams (Achilles), linebacker Jack Gibbens (shoulder), defensive lineman Roy Lopez (groin), and linebacker Cody Simon (shoulder).

The Seahawks ruled out quarterback Sam Darnold for the game this weekend. Drew Lock will get the start. Safety Nick Emmanwori was a limited participant at practice. He did not play last week as he continues to work back from his ankle surgery. Safety Ty Okada did not practice with a hamstring injury.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 2

Wednesday, September 16
S Budda Baker (NIR-Rest) - DNP
TE Trey McBride (NIR-Rest/Back) - DNP
OL Isaac Seumalo (Shoulder) - DNP
OLB Josh Sweat (NIR-Rest) - DNP
OL Isaiah Adams (Knee) - Limited
LB Jack Gibbens (Shoulder) - Limited
DL Roy Lopez (Groin) - Limited
CB Max Melton (Ankle) - Limited
LB Cody Simon (Shoulder) - Limited
S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (Ribs) - Limited
CB Garrett Williams (Achilles) - Limited

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Week 2

Wednesday, September 16
QB Sam Darnold (Glute) - DNP
S Ty Okada (Hamstring) - DNP
G Anthony Bradford (Knee) - Limited
S Nick Emmanwori (Ankle/Hip) - Limited
OT Josh Jones (Knee) - Limited
WR Cooper Kupp (Back) - Limited
WR Tory Horton (Hamstring) - Full
CB Josh Jobe (Wrist) - Full

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