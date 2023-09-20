Injury Report: Week 3 vs Cowboys

WEDNESDAY REPORT

As confirmed by coach Jonathan Gannon on Wednesday, defensive lineman Carlos Watkins will be out for the foreseeable future and is scheduled to have surgery on his injured biceps soon.

There is some positive news on as Leki Fotu returned to practice Wednesday. He was a limited participant. Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum was a limited participant last week after hurting his hand but was active against the Giants. On Wednesday he was a full-go participant.

Linebacker Josh Woods did not practice Wednesday after missing Sunday's game. He injured his ankle in the season opener against the Commanders.