Injury Report: Week 3 vs Cowboys

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Cowboys

Sep 20, 2023 at 01:48 PM
Zach Gershman
Injury Report Week 3

WEDNESDAY REPORT

As confirmed by coach Jonathan Gannon on Wednesday, defensive lineman Carlos Watkins will be out for the foreseeable future and is scheduled to have surgery on his injured biceps soon.

There is some positive news on as Leki Fotu returned to practice Wednesday. He was a limited participant. Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum was a limited participant last week after hurting his hand but was active against the Giants. On Wednesday he was a full-go participant.

Linebacker Josh Woods did not practice Wednesday after missing Sunday's game. He injured his ankle in the season opener against the Commanders.

Zack Martin, the Cowboys top offensive lineman did not practice on Wednesday and spent the day working with the rehab group according to coach Mike McCarthy. Safety Jayron Kearse did not practice due to an illness. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks, guard Chuma Edoga, and offensive lineman Tyler Smith were limited participants.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 3

Wednesday, September 20
DL Carlos Watkins (Biceps) - DNP
LB Josh Woods (Ankle) - DNP
DL Leki Fotu (Shoulder) - Limited
OL Kelvin Beachum (Hand) - Full

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Week 3

Wednesday, September 20
S Jayron Kearse (Illness) - DNP
G/T Zack Martin (Ankle) - DNP
WR Brandin Cooks (Knee) - Limited
G Chuma Edoga (Elbow) - Limited
G/T Tyler Smith (Hamstring) - Limited
S Donovan Wilson (Calf) - Full

