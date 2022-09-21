Injury Report: Week 3 Vs. Rams

WEDNESDAY REPORT

The Cardinals prepare for the Rams this week with injuries to monitor.

Kliff Kingsbury said Rondale Moore (hamstring) remains day-to-day after the receiver did not practice on Wednesday. Running back James Conner (ankle) is day-to-day as well.

"We have to see how Moore progresses," the head coach said. "He's very cerebral and knows the system, so if he can go by Friday or Saturday, we'll feel good about it. Conner is the same deal. He's doing OK."

Several players did not practice on Wednesday, including wide receiver Hollywood Brown, tight end Zach Ertz, left guard Justin Pugh, right tackle Kelvin Beachum, and linebacker Ezekiel Turner. Kingsbury said Brown and many of the others were given a rest day.