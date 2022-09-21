Injury Report: Week 3 Vs. Rams

WEDNESDAY REPORT
The Cardinals prepare for the Rams this week with injuries to monitor.
Kliff Kingsbury said Rondale Moore (hamstring) remains day-to-day after the receiver did not practice on Wednesday. Running back James Conner (ankle) is day-to-day as well.
"We have to see how Moore progresses," the head coach said. "He's very cerebral and knows the system, so if he can go by Friday or Saturday, we'll feel good about it. Conner is the same deal. He's doing OK."
Several players did not practice on Wednesday, including wide receiver Hollywood Brown, tight end Zach Ertz, left guard Justin Pugh, right tackle Kelvin Beachum, and linebacker Ezekiel Turner. Kingsbury said Brown and many of the others were given a rest day.
"On offense, I think we played 89 snaps," Kingsbury said. "It was a long game and we wanted to rest them. They'll do the walkthroughs; get mental reps and they'll be out there (Thursday)."
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 3
Wednesday, September 21
OL Kelvin Beachum (NIR - Rest) - DNP
WR Marquise Brown (NIR-Rest) - DNP
RB James Conner (Ankle) - DNP
TE Zach Ertz (NIR-Rest) - DNP
WR A.J. Green (NIR-Rest) - DNP
OL Rodney Hudson (NIR - Rest) - DNP
WR Rondale Moore (Hamstring) - DNP
OL Justin Pugh (NIR-Rest) - DNP
LB Ezekiel Turner (Ankle) - DNP
DE J.J. Watt (Calf) - Limited
WR Andy Isabella (Back) - Full
CB Trayvon Mullen Jr. (Toe) - Full
Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Week 3
Wednesday, September 21
C Brian Allen (Knee) - DNP
DT Aaron Donald (NIR-Rest) - DNP
CB Cobie Durant (Hamstring) - DNP
WR Van Jefferson (Knee) - DNP
CB David Long Jr. (Groin) - Limited