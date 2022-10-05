Injury Report: Week 5 Vs. Eagles

WEDNESDAY REPORT

As the Cardinals prepare to host the Eagles this week, coach Kliff Kingsbury said A.J. Green (knee) is day-to-day after the wide receiver returned to practice on Wednesday. The Cardinals won't know until later in the week if Green can play on Sunday.

For an offensive line that's banged up, Kingsbury acknowledged the recent Billy Price signing from the Raiders practice squad is for insurance purposes. The offensive lineman can line up at guard or center.

"It's one of those deals it's going to be until the weekend when we know who can go," Kingsbury said.

On the opposite side of the ball, cornerback Antonio Hamilton returned to practice on Wednesday after missing significant time from a cooking accident. Kingsbury said Hamilton is already making his presence known on the field.

"It was great," Kingsbury said. "He played at a high level in training camp and I saw some good things today. We'll be smart and ease him back in. We don't want to put too much of a load on him early. But he brought great juice to the practice field."