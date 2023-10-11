Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Injury Report: Week 6 at Rams

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 6 matchup with the Rams

Oct 11, 2023 at 03:36 PM
Zach Gershman
Injury Report Week 6

WEDNESDAY REPORT

Jalen Thompson exited Sunday's game against the Bengals with a hamstring injury and the effects have lingered into this week as he did not practice on Wednesday, nor did wide receiver Hollywood Brown and tight end Elijah Higgins who are both dealing with an illness.

For a team that hasn't had much luck when it's come to injuries, coach Jonathan Gannon said that the Cardinals will get running back Keaontay Ingram (neck) back this week. He was a limited participant in practice and if healthy come Sunday, he'll be a big addition with starter James Conner landing on the injured reserve list. Defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter also returned to practice after missing the last two games with a finger injury. He had his finger wrapped heavily but still was a limited participant. Cornerback Garrett Williams (knee) continues to practice in a limited role while his 21-day practice window is opened.

Linebacker Ernest Jones (knee), guard Kevin Dotson (ankle), defensive tackle Larrell Murchison (knee), offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (groin), and linebacker Christian Rozeboom (thigh) were the five Rams players that did not practice on Wednesday. Jones had 15 tackles last week against the Eagles.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 6

Wednesday, October 11
WR Marquise Brown (Illness) - DNP
TE Elijah Higgins (Illness) - DNP
S Jalen Thompson (Hamstring) - DNP
RB Keaontay Ingram (Neck) - Limited
DL Jonathan Ledbetter (Finger) - Limited
CB Garrett Williams (Knee) - Limited
OL Kelvin Beachum (Hand) - Full
OL Dennis Daley (Ankle) - Full

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Week 6

Wednesday, October 11
G Kevin Dotson (Ankle) - DNP
LB Ernest Jones (Knee) - DNP
DT Larrell Murchison (Knee) - DNP
OL Joe Noteboom (Groin) - DNP
LB Christian Rozeboom (Thigh) - DNP
WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles) - Limited

