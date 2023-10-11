Injury Report: Week 6 at Rams

Jalen Thompson exited Sunday's game against the Bengals with a hamstring injury and the effects have lingered into this week as he did not practice on Wednesday, nor did wide receiver Hollywood Brown and tight end Elijah Higgins who are both dealing with an illness.

For a team that hasn't had much luck when it's come to injuries, coach Jonathan Gannon said that the Cardinals will get running back Keaontay Ingram (neck) back this week. He was a limited participant in practice and if healthy come Sunday, he'll be a big addition with starter James Conner landing on the injured reserve list. Defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter also returned to practice after missing the last two games with a finger injury. He had his finger wrapped heavily but still was a limited participant. Cornerback Garrett Williams (knee) continues to practice in a limited role while his 21-day practice window is opened.