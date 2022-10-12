Injury Report: Week 6 At Seahawks

WEDNESDAY REPORT

The Cardinals conducted a walkthrough instead of a full practice on Wednesday. Kliff Kingsbury cited forward thinking as the reason. The Cardinals have two games upcoming in the next nine days.

"I feel like we could use some mental reps," Kingsbury said, "having everyone out there, even the guys going through some (injury) nicks and things like that."

Both quarterback Kyler Murray and safety Budda Baker said they liked the idea of mental reps in a walkthrough situation.

"It all goes back to attention to detail," Murray said. "I think guys would rather in a sense do a walkthrough rather than go full speed and not have a clue what is going on. We've got to hone in on the details."

Kingsbury said kicker Matt Prater (right hip) won't be ready to return in Week 6 against the Seahawks, but the head coach remains confident in Matt Ammendola, despite his missed field goal in Week 5.

"We've seen him kick well in practice and games in this league," Kingsbury said. "We're passed it and on to this week."