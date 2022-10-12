Injury Report: Week 6 At Seahawks

WEDNESDAY REPORT
The Cardinals conducted a walkthrough instead of a full practice on Wednesday. Kliff Kingsbury cited forward thinking as the reason. The Cardinals have two games upcoming in the next nine days.
"I feel like we could use some mental reps," Kingsbury said, "having everyone out there, even the guys going through some (injury) nicks and things like that."
Both quarterback Kyler Murray and safety Budda Baker said they liked the idea of mental reps in a walkthrough situation.
"It all goes back to attention to detail," Murray said. "I think guys would rather in a sense do a walkthrough rather than go full speed and not have a clue what is going on. We've got to hone in on the details."
Kingsbury said kicker Matt Prater (right hip) won't be ready to return in Week 6 against the Seahawks, but the head coach remains confident in Matt Ammendola, despite his missed field goal in Week 5.
"We've seen him kick well in practice and games in this league," Kingsbury said. "We're passed it and on to this week."
Center Rodney Hudson is day-to-day, and the running back situation remains in wait-and-see mode, per Kingsbury.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 6
Wednesday, October 12 (Estimated - Cardinals held a walkthrough)
RB James Conner (Ribs) - DNP
OL Rodney Hudson (Knee) - DNP
CB Trayvon Mullen Jr. (Hamstring) - DNP
K Matt Prater (Right Hip) - DNP
RB Darrel Williams (Knee) - DNP
OL Max Garcia (Toe) - Limited
LB Dennis Gardeck (Ankle) - Limited
OL Sean Harlow (Ankle) - Limited
OL D.J. Humphries (Hamstring) - Limited
DL Rashard Lawrence (Hand) - Limited
OL Justin Pugh (Elbow) - Limited
Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Week 6
Wednesday, October 12
WR Dee Eskridge (Illness) - DNP
DE Shelby Harris (Hip) - DNP
WR Penny Hart (Hamstring) - DNP
G Gabe Jackson (Knee/Hip) - DNP
RB Rashaad Penny (Ankle) - DNP
NT Al Woods (Knee) - DNP
WR Dareke Young (Quadricep) - DNP
CB Justin Coleman (Calf) - Full
WR Marquise Goodwin (Knee/Back) - Full
RB Kenneth Walker (Shoulder) - Full