Injury Report: Week 8 At Vikings

WEDNESDAY REPORT

There are several players coach Kliff Kingsbury said are day-to-day heading towards their matchup this week against the Vikings.

The list includes running backs James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee), and kicker Matt Prater (right hip).

It seems a little less likely for offensive lineman Rodney Hudson (knee), whom Kingsbury hopes can play in the next couple of weeks.

"It would be huge," Kingsbury said. "He's another guy when he's played in this offense, he's played at a high level."

Kingsbury said he doesn't know if the team should expect defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (shoulder) to return this season. Lawrence was put on Injured Reserve earlier Wednesday. He will need surgery at some point, Kingsbury said, but it might be able to wait for after the season.