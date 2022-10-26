Injury Report: Week 8 At Vikings

WEDNESDAY REPORT
There are several players coach Kliff Kingsbury said are day-to-day heading towards their matchup this week against the Vikings.
The list includes running backs James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee), and kicker Matt Prater (right hip).
It seems a little less likely for offensive lineman Rodney Hudson (knee), whom Kingsbury hopes can play in the next couple of weeks.
"It would be huge," Kingsbury said. "He's another guy when he's played in this offense, he's played at a high level."
Kingsbury said he doesn't know if the team should expect defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (shoulder) to return this season. Lawrence was put on Injured Reserve earlier Wednesday. He will need surgery at some point, Kingsbury said, but it might be able to wait for after the season.
"It's going to be a wait-and-see," Kingsbury said. "It's going to be a month before we know whether we can rehab it and play."
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 8
Wednesday, October 26
OL Max Garcia (Shoulder) - DNP
LB Dennis Gardeck (Ankle) - DNP
OL Rodney Hudson (Knee) - DNP
OL D.J. Humphries (Back) - DNP
CB Christian Matthew (Hamstring) - DNP
S Jalen Thompson (Calf) - DNP
OL Kelvin Beachum (NIR-Rest) - Limited
RB James Conner (Ribs) - Limited
TE Zach Ertz (NIR-Rest) - Limited
OL Cody Ford (Ankle) - Limited
K Matt Prater (Right Hip) - Limited
DL J.J. Watt (NIR-Rest) - Limited
RB Darrel Williams (Knee) - Limited
CB Trayvon Mullen Jr. (Hamstring) - Full
Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Week 8
Wednesday, October 26
WR Jalen Nailor (Hamstring) - Full