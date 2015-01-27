Interview Sound, Signifying Nothing

public speaking. His most illuminating interview of recent memory came at last year's Super Bowl media day, when he told NFL Network's Deion Sanders that he doesn't like interviews because "I'm just about that action, boss."

Defensive end Calais Campbell is one of the Cardinals' most gracious and willing interviewees, rarely turning down a request despite the high demand for a player of his caliber, and over time he's developed a sense of comfort in the setting. It wasn't always like that, though.

"Talking to the media with a camera in your face – I've grown a long way," Campbell said. "I remember my first interview. I was stuttering like crazy, talking really fast. I could still probably get better at it, but the more you do it, the more comfortable you get."

He said he understands where guys like Lynch are coming from -- especially when they are forced to do interviews with dictated times and locations -- but believes it's a player's duty to connect with the spectators since their rabid interest results in the players' lavish salaries.

"Any time something's mandatory, it's always tough," Campbell said. "You almost have that natural rebellion mindset. I understand the power of the media, and I understand it's an avenue to reach the fans. The fans are who pay the bills, and they're the ones who get you to the Pro Bowls and make the game so much more fun.

"I like to make sure I give them my message. By talking to the media, they get to hear my voice, instead of someone writing about me but never really interviewing me. It's much better to talk to the media and give your side of the story."

Plenty of players subscribe to Campbell's mindset, but to others, the responsibilities are too much.

There were instances this year when cornerback Antonio Cromartie was a willing interview, other times a begrudging one, and some stints when he declined to speak. Get him in the right mood, and he was an interesting conversationalist, but the steady stream of requests bogged him down.

"Honestly, I can't even answer that question," said Cromartie, when asked if the NFL should make players do interviews. "I don't even like talking to you guys. I don't think it should be (mandatory), but it's not our rule. It's the NFL's rule."

Cornerback Patrick Peterson is one of the more media-friendly stars on the Cardinals, yet believes the players should have the option to forgo interviews.

"Me, personally, I think there should be more wiggle room with the interviewing," Peterson said. "But the league has put rules in place and you know you have to abide by them. I don't see a problem with (Lynch) not wanting to speak to the media, but at the same time, it is our job to go out and give our input on the game."

Lynch has put up a high-profile fight against doing interviews, but the NFL is not backing down, continually fining him when he declines to speak. His media obligations extend to Wednesday and Thursday leading up to Sunday's Super Bowl, so Lynch must decide on a few more boilerplate responses.

Clearly, every player has his own idea what the media duties should be.

One thing Campbell learned a long time ago, though, is the requests never stop, and life is a lot easier on those who accept the situation. In fact, he's used the medium to his advantage. Not only does Campbell oblige to traditional interviews, he also hosts the weekly Cardinals-centric Big Red Rage radio show throughout the season.