Communication Conversation For Cardinals' Defense Needed

Nick Vigil has played long enough to know the reality of the NFL.

Having better players means something to every team when it comes to potentially winning games. But with 11 players on the field at a time, it's about more than just talent.

"To even have a chance in this league, everyone has to be on the same page," the veteran linebacker said.

In the Cardinals' blowout loss to the Chiefs in Week 1, the defense was poor, and as Vigil noted, "that was the first reps we got as a group together, and I think it showed early on in the game."

The communication wasn't good. But it was beyond that, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said, and if it doesn't get fixed fast – like by Sunday's trip to Las Vegas against the Raiders – the Cardinals don't want to think about the hole they will be in.

"The communication, it did suffer some," Joseph said. "But it was more about the operation. The entire thing suffered. Our guys played hard and they tried to make plays, but the total operation was just, it wasn't good. Got to coach better there. Can't play that way."

"We didn't play fast, we couldn't get lined up, the calls were coming out slow," Joseph added. "We didn't play clean enough, and they did."

The Cardinals gave up 44 points to the Chiefs, and five touchdown passes to Patrick Mahomes.