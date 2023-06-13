Isaiah Simmons Looks To Master His Future

Back when Isaiah Simmons was coming out of college, Jonathan Gannon got a chance to scout him as the defensive backs coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

"We had, at the time, a vision with how we were going to use him," Gannon said, "but everybody has a little different vision for everyone."

The Cardinals' vision of how to use Simmons – and perhaps even how Simmons views himself – is changing.

The fourth-year player has been working as a safety/defensive back in the new defense of coordinator Nick Rallis. And while it's early in the preseason, the guy who has oft been touted as a man who can play anywhere wants to stick with a singular somewhere.

"Only time can tell," Simmons said. "This is a new defense. Personally, I'd like to master defensive back first before I dive into playing with outside linebackers or whatever else that might come about."

Simmons played the majority of his snaps last season at nickel cornerback. How he exactly fits into Rallis' defense will be one of the big stories of training camp.