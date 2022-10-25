It's The Truth: Eno Benjamin's Lion When It Comes To Toughness

Benjamin doesn't engage in the discussion for more snaps. He just worries about his performance on the field.

"I just never stop preparing," Benjamin said. "I'm waiting for that moment to come. I've always prepared like I'm the starting running back, not knowing what may happen. Wherever they decide to put me, I'm going to do it to the best of my ability."

Quarterback Kyler Murray has known Benjamin since high school. Murray watched the team draft Benjamin with their seventh-round draft pick following an impressive career at Arizona State, and has witnessed Benjamin's growth since becoming NFC West teammates in 2020. Benjamin is more polished and focused on the details, leading to the results on the field.

"I'm not surprised with anything he's accomplished or will accomplish in the future," Murray said. "He runs hard. He always falls forward. He can catch the rock. He's a good football player."

A player, Benjamin emphasizes, who plays bigger than it might say on the roster.

"Me and (then-ASU assistant coach) Antonio Pierce always used to go back and forth about (whether I was a) scatback," Benjamin said with a smile. "I used to shout him way down, 'I'm 210, I'm 211. I'm definitely no scatback.