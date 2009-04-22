Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

More

It's working out for Hightower

Apr 22, 2009 at 10:59 AM

Sure, he may have a serious challenger for his starting job in just a couple of days, but Tim Hightower is feeling confident. The running back has got a year under his belt – which the rookie won't – and he feels like he is in much better shape. Talking to him recently, I mentioned to him that he looked like he had bulked up a little. Hightower acknowledged that he had been working hard – and that at this time last year, that had been impossible.

If you remember, Hightower had not been invited to the scouting combine. So when he participated in his pro day about a month before the draft and did pretty well, teams suddenly took an interest. Because draftees can't make visits to teams within a week of the draft, Hightower said he had to make 11 visits in a three-week span (and had to turn down a couple of others because of time constraints). That doesn't do much for a guy trying to work out.

"I was here to there, Kansas City to San Diego to Green Bay to Philadelphia, and they are feeding you filet mignon and going to Flemings and Ruth's Chris and all that stuff," Hightower said. "You are trying to work out in hotels on treadmills. I wasn't in shape at this time last year. I tried. I tried to be committed, but come on."

Hightower wouldn't say what his weight had been. "I ain't telling on myself, but (strength and conditioning coach) John Lott knew. I walked in and he called me Baby Huey or something. 'You've got about 10 pounds to lose.' I am down 15. The difference a year makes."

All along Hightower has said he will be in a better position to succeed in his second year because he is, in his mind ahead of the curve. And certainly ahead of any drafted running back.

hightowerinshapeblog.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Could Have A Tough Road

Strength of schedule judged as hardest in NFL

news

Josh Rosen Trade Earns Rave Reviews

Shrewd move by GM Steve Keim praised by many analysts

news

The Cost To Trade Up

A rough estimate of the draft capital needed to get into the top-10

news

Larry Fitzgerald's Role At Wide Receiver

Cardinals star learning outside responsibilities in addition to the slot under OC Mike McCoy

news

Haason Reddick And Budda Baker Settle In

Second-year defenders looking forward to full offseason of work

news

Pay No Attention To Power Rankings

Too much can change to put any stock into current projections

news

Quantifying Cardinals' 2017 Injury Woes

Offense had worst accumulation of injuries in NFL last season, per Football Outsiders

news

Sam Bradford's Market Value Contract

There has been a rush in the past few days to equate the release of safety Tyrann Mathieu with the signing of quarterback Sam Bradford, but they are separate entities.

news

Cap Space A Multi-Year Proposition

While the Cardinals are projected to have less cap space than many other teams in free agency, it doesn't mean they have to sit on their hands if there are players they want to pursue.

news

How Arizona Products Fared At The Combine

Ten Arizona products headed to the NFL Scouting combine looking to improve their draft stock, and for the most part they seemed to do a good job.

news

John Brown's Intriguing Free Agency

The Cardinals have a host of players scheduled to hit free agency in a couple weeks, and the most intriguing of the lot is John Brown.

news

A Look At The Cardinals' Secondary

Secondary coach David Merritt gives insight into his thinking on a variety of subjects.

Advertising