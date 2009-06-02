Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

More

Iwebema returns

Jun 02, 2009 at 08:18 AM

It was a rather run-of-the-mill, not-a-whole-lot-of-news day at the OTA, save for one thing: Just a couple weeks after surgery to remove a scary and strange benign (but dangerous) tumor, defensive lineman Kenny Iwebema was back on the field today. He wasn't practicing – that won't be before training camp – but it was a step.

"It was cool. I had fun," Iwebema said. "There were actually a couple of drills I really wanted to (take part in). There was one drill called 'Fight,' it looked tiring but fun. I can't wait to try it out."

Iwebema said he's dropped about 10 pounds since going in for the surgery, but he's not worried (even though he admitted he has trouble keeping his weight up) that he'll be able to regain his strength as soon as he can start working out.

"Mentally I'm trying to not let it get to me," Iwebema said. "Physically, it's been a little more difficult. As far as the mental, I've just been thinking about, 'When I get back, when I get back.' Not if. Just when." Iwebema said he is supposed to meet with his doctor tomorrow to determine if Iwebema is far enough recovered to start rehabilitation. Iwebema (No. 91 below, talking to Calais Campbell) is hoping he gets the go ahead so that Thursday, he can jump on a treadmill or do whatever they might allow.

There's been a lot of down time, Iwebema said, and when it was suggested he'd watched his entire DVD collection, Iwebema shook his head. "I've been through it twice," Iwebema said, adding, "and I've got a lot of them."

iwebemablog.jpg
