J.J. Watt Plays Sunday After Having Heart Shocked

The veteran defensive end was listed on the injury report this week with his calf issue, but "illness" was added to the designation on Thursday. Watt missed both Wednesday and Thursday practices.

He was back at practice Friday and worked on a limited basis.

Watt tweeted that he "went into A-Fib" and had to have his heart shocked. A-Fib -- Atrial fibrillation -- is defined as a "an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm that can lead to blood clots in the heart," according to the Mayo Clinic. It can increase the risk of stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.

Watt had missed the first game of the year with his calf injury but played in the last three games. He has two sacks this season to lead the team.

"I talked to cardiologists, electrophysiologists, from all over the country, and I was assured multiple times there was nothing else I could do and I could go and play like normal. It could happen again the next day, it could happen never again or 20 years."

Watt said he did consider not playing Sunday.

"I didn't know what else to do," Watt said. "They said I was fine. I'd probably be more uncomfortable sitting on my couch at home. This is what I know. Right or wrong, Maybe that's messed up."

Coach Kliff Kingsbury called Watt "inspiring for all of us," noting everyone was worried as Watt went through what he did.

Watt, who had a pair of passes knocked down including one that was intercepted by linebacker Dennis Gardeck, said with all the emotions of the week, he learned to appreciate little things more.

That included getting a win against the Panthers.

"I've had injuries before, I've had surgeries before, I've never been nervous," Watt said. "I've never been sacred of anesthesia, I've never been scared of surgery, I've never been scared of pain.