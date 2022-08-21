Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

J.J. Watt To Miss Tennessee Trip After Testing Positive For Covid

Defensive end won't be at Ravens game Sunday night

J.J. Watt, here warming up in the preseason opener at Cincinnati, will miss the week in Tennessee after testing positive for Covid.

J.J. Watt has tested positive for Covid, meaning the veteran defensive end not only missed Sunday night's home game against the Ravens but will also miss this week's practices and games in Tennessee against the Titans.

Watt was not scheduled to play against the Ravens or the Titans, but he could've taken part in the joint practices. The Cardinals are off Monday, have a practice in Tempe on Tuesday morning before traveling to Nashville. They will practice with the Titans Wednesday and Thursday.

Watt is the third Cardinal to test positive for Covid in camp. Quarterback Kyler Murray and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke also missed time. Keke has since been released from the roster.

The Titans' preseason game Saturday will be the finale before the Sept. 11 regular-season opener.

Watt joked on Twitter that "I think the snake brought it in the house," a reference to his recent social media adventure when he found what he thought was a rattlesnake in his bathroom. It turned out to be a snake of the non-rattle variety.

