J.R. Sweezy, Lamont Gaillard Go On The Offensive

Sweezy played four seasons of defensive line at North Carolina State, but his chances of getting drafted at the position were slim. The Seahawks tried him on the offensive line in the 2012 pre-draft process and asked if he'd be willing to make the transition.

"I told them I'd do whatever," said Sweezy, who was selected by Seattle in the seventh round. "Those first few years were somewhat of a blur trying to figure it out. But it was a great switch, a great opportunity for me."

Gaillard signed with Georgia as a heralded defensive tackle recruit but redshirted as a freshman, and wasn't making much progress up the depth chart in spring ball of 2015. Gaillard said he approached the coaching staff about switching to offensive line.

"Technique-wise I was already there, and my skillset and anger were already there just to get on the field," Gaillard said. "It worked out for the best."

Sweezy's first career game on the offensive line came at State Farm Stadium against the Cardinals in 2012. His task was to slow down Pro Bowl defensive tackle Darnell Dockett, and it didn't go well.

"He took advantage of me," Sweezy said with a laugh. "They took it to us. I think I got benched after that game, for a few weeks. Thrown to the wolves, for sure. But honestly, as bad as it sucked, it helped."

Gaillard played two games at guard as a redshirt freshman and then became a full-time starter at guard and center his final three seasons with the Bulldogs. He said playing defense has paid dividends in the chess match at the line of scrimmage.

"I learned a lot of things," Gaillard said. "How they attack things, how they use technique, how they blitz. It's just easier for me to read the defense because I already know the fronts and I know how the safety moves."

Sweezy and Gaillard have chatted about their similar paths to the NFL. There are some differences between them, but a never-quit philosophy is apparent in both.