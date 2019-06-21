Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

J.R. Sweezy, Lamont Gaillard Go On The Offensive

Former defensive linemen successfully made move to O-line

Jun 21, 2019 at 11:10 AM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

G J.R. Sweezy (left) and G/C Lamont Gaillard listen to instruction during offseason work
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
G J.R. Sweezy (left) and G/C Lamont Gaillard listen to instruction during offseason work.

There were moments during offseason work in which J.R. Sweezy and Lamont Gaillard played the role of defensive linemen.

They grabbed padded shields off the ground and held them to their chest, allowing other offensive linemen to work on technique and execution.

In an alternate universe, the Cardinals' duo would have been more than just placeholders in this scenario.

"I always thought I was going to be somebody big on the defensive line," Gaillard said. "The guy that always got all the praise."

Gaillard and Sweezy are rare breeds, a pair of former defensive linemen who stalled out at the position but reinvented themselves on the offensive line.

Sweezy, 30, is in his eighth NFL season and will be a starting guard for the Cardinals this fall. Gaillard, 23, became an all-conference center at Georgia and was drafted by the Cardinals in the sixth round in April.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said the defensive backgrounds of Sweezy and Gaillard have played a role in their success.

"Both of those guys just like hitting people," Kingsbury said. "That was a great change for both of them. Both very tough and play with a great tenacity. So you can tell they come from the other side of the ball."

Sweezy played four seasons of defensive line at North Carolina State, but his chances of getting drafted at the position were slim. The Seahawks tried him on the offensive line in the 2012 pre-draft process and asked if he'd be willing to make the transition.

"I told them I'd do whatever," said Sweezy, who was selected by Seattle in the seventh round. "Those first few years were somewhat of a blur trying to figure it out. But it was a great switch, a great opportunity for me."

Gaillard signed with Georgia as a heralded defensive tackle recruit but redshirted as a freshman, and wasn't making much progress up the depth chart in spring ball of 2015. Gaillard said he approached the coaching staff about switching to offensive line.

"Technique-wise I was already there, and my skillset and anger were already there just to get on the field," Gaillard said. "It worked out for the best."

Sweezy's first career game on the offensive line came at State Farm Stadium against the Cardinals in 2012. His task was to slow down Pro Bowl defensive tackle Darnell Dockett, and it didn't go well.

"He took advantage of me," Sweezy said with a laugh. "They took it to us. I think I got benched after that game, for a few weeks. Thrown to the wolves, for sure. But honestly, as bad as it sucked, it helped."

Gaillard played two games at guard as a redshirt freshman and then became a full-time starter at guard and center his final three seasons with the Bulldogs. He said playing defense has paid dividends in the chess match at the line of scrimmage.

"I learned a lot of things," Gaillard said. "How they attack things, how they use technique, how they blitz. It's just easier for me to read the defense because I already know the fronts and I know how the safety moves."

Sweezy and Gaillard have chatted about their similar paths to the NFL. There are some differences between them, but a never-quit philosophy is apparent in both.

"In the NFL, the mindset is that I just want a chance," Sweezy said. "If you have that mindset and you're willing to do whatever, you're going to be all right."

Best Of Photos From OTA/Minicamp 2019

The top images from the Cardinals' on-field work in 2019

WR Larry Fitzgerald
1 / 39

WR Larry Fitzgerald

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray
2 / 39

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
S Deionte Thompson
3 / 39

S Deionte Thompson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
S D.J. Swearinger
4 / 39

S D.J. Swearinger

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
LB Dennis Gardeck celebrates an interception with CB Patrick Peterson.
5 / 39

LB Dennis Gardeck celebrates an interception with CB Patrick Peterson.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Hakeem Butler
6 / 39

WR Hakeem Butler

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
C Mason Cole
7 / 39

C Mason Cole

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
LB Haason Reddick
8 / 39

LB Haason Reddick

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray
9 / 39

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB T.J. Logan
10 / 39

RB T.J. Logan

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Christian Kirk
11 / 39

WR Christian Kirk

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Damiere Byrd
12 / 39

WR Damiere Byrd

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
LB Dennis Gardeck
13 / 39

LB Dennis Gardeck

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray with WRs Christian Kirk and Trent Sherfield.
14 / 39

QB Kyler Murray with WRs Christian Kirk and Trent Sherfield.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
DE Darius Philon
15 / 39

DE Darius Philon

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray
16 / 39

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
LB Dennis Gardeck with an interception.
17 / 39

LB Dennis Gardeck with an interception.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
LB Pete Robertson
18 / 39

LB Pete Robertson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Larry Fitzgerald
19 / 39

WR Larry Fitzgerald

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Larry Fitzgerald
20 / 39

WR Larry Fitzgerald

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB David Johnson
21 / 39

RB David Johnson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
CB Byron Murphy with the interception return.
22 / 39

CB Byron Murphy with the interception return.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
S Budda Baker
23 / 39

S Budda Baker

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
CB Patrick Peterson with GM Steve Keim
24 / 39

CB Patrick Peterson with GM Steve Keim

LB Terrell Suggs
25 / 39

LB Terrell Suggs

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Andy Isabella
26 / 39

WR Andy Isabella

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Larry Fitzgerald
27 / 39

WR Larry Fitzgerald

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Coach Kliff Kingsbury
28 / 39

Coach Kliff Kingsbury

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
TE Maxx Williams
29 / 39

TE Maxx Williams

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Larry Fitzgerald and LB Jordan Hicks
30 / 39

WR Larry Fitzgerald and LB Jordan Hicks

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
CB Nate Brooks
31 / 39

CB Nate Brooks

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
CB Byron Murphy
32 / 39

CB Byron Murphy

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
LB Zeke Turner
33 / 39

LB Zeke Turner

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Larry Fitzgerald
34 / 39

WR Larry Fitzgerald

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
LB Terrell Suggs
35 / 39

LB Terrell Suggs

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
LB Chandler Jones
36 / 39

LB Chandler Jones

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Brett Hundley
37 / 39

QB Brett Hundley

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Andy Isabella
38 / 39

WR Andy Isabella

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Christian Kirk and QB Kyler Murray
39 / 39

WR Christian Kirk and QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Week 3 Vs. Rams

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Rams

news

Three Big Things: First Rams Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

news

Island Life Intriguing To Byron Murphy Jr.

Cardinals cornerback scheduled to be free agent after season

news

Rashard Lawrence Takes Young Cancer Patient On Top Golf Trip

Cardinals defensive tackle wanted to bring 'a little happiness'

news

On The Run, Kyler Murray Makes A Difference

It's become indisputable that Cardinals QB has to use his legs to make offense go

news

How To Watch: Rams vs. Cardinals, Week 3

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Los Angeles Rams at the Arizona Cardinals on September 25, 2022.

news

Cardinals, Jay Glazer Lead Mental Health Work With MVP Kickoff Event

MVP (Merging Vets and Players) Association helps ex-military and players

news

Cardinals Re-Sign Devon Kennard To Active Roster

Linebacker had been on practice squad

news

Folktales: The Hyphen Wins A House

The quiet running back goes 102 yards for a touchdown and an unbelievable prize

news

You've Got Mail: Rams Week, Part One

Topics include broken plays, Isaiah Simmons, and Murphy on Adams

news

Depth Of Field: Week 2 At Las Vegas

Exploring the game against the Raiders through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

Kyler Murray's 21 Seconds To Score Two Crucial Cardinals Points

Quarterback engineers amazing TD conversion that spurred comeback over Raiders

Advertising