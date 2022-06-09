Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

James Conner Leads Running Back Room

Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward among those competing to be the backup

Jun 09, 2022 at 04:49 PM
Kevin Parrish headshot
Kevin Parrish Jr.

azcardinals.com

Arizona Cardinals running backs Eno Benjamin (26), James Conner (6) and Jonathan Ward (29) pose during OTAs.
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running backs Eno Benjamin (26), James Conner (6) and Jonathan Ward (29) pose during OTAs.

Everyone knows James Conner will be the Cardinals' main back this season, but his backfield partner is to be determined.

The candidates for the job include free-agent signee Darrel Williams, second-year rusher Eno Benjamin and 2022 draft pick Keaontay Ingram. Conner is a fan of them all.

"I like it," Conner said. "Competition brings the best out of everybody if you're a true competitor. Right now, we have a room full of talented running backs and a lot of young guys making big plays. (The battle) will come down to whoever makes fewer mistakes and is trusted (the most)."

Conner is in a different situation and not competing for a job. The 27-year-old made his case to be the Cardinals' primary rusher last year by totaling more than 1,100 yards from scrimmage, a career-high 15 rushing touchdowns while finishing third in the league with 18 total touchdowns.

The year turned into Conner's second career Pro Bowl appearance and a fresh three-year contract to become running back one for the foreseeable future in Arizona, as Chase Edmonds departed for the Miami Dolphins in free agency.

But Conner's mindset is the same as when he arrived in the desert the last offseason on a one-year prove-it contract, following a downward 2020 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Conner believes that this recipe will allow him to have another successful season in Year 2.

"I know what they expect from me this year, but I'm just trying to keep my job every day," Conner said. "(By doing) the same thing (I did last year). I have to get myself in shape, try to play mistake-free, play fast, and be available for the team. That's the main thing. I feel like I can contribute great things to the game every time I'm on the field. I have to be out there and be available."

The Conner and Edmonds' rushing tandem was an ideal pairing. They complimented each other in coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense by picking up short-yardage first downs and tough goal-line touchdowns. But injuries between them piled up later in the season; they spent less time together on the field, which certainly affected the flow of the offense.

It's why Kingsbury believes having multiple running backs ready to contribute and available throughout this season is essential. Kingsbury also didn't dismiss the possibility of keeping four running backs on the 53-man roster.

"I thought we were playing our best football offensively when we had Chase and James available," Kingsbury said. "Chase is in a new spot, but a guy like James is hard to replace.

"I'm excited to see Eno continue to emerge; he's had a nice offseason. Jonathan Ward as well, and we signed Darrel Williams. We'll see how it plays out. We'll need all of them at some point, I'm sure."

It's A Beautiful Day For OTAs

Images from the Cardinals' OTA session Thursday at the Dignity Health Training Center

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
1 / 20

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
2 / 20

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Blake (39) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
3 / 20

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Blake (39) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Chris Pierce Jr. (49)practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
4 / 20

Arizona Cardinals tight end Chris Pierce Jr. (49)practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
5 / 20

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
6 / 20

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
7 / 20

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
8 / 20

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
9 / 20

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Haggai Ndubuisi (69) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
10 / 20

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Haggai Ndubuisi (69) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back T.J. Pledger (21) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
11 / 20

Arizona Cardinals running back T.J. Pledger (21) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
12 / 20

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Baccellia (82) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
13 / 20

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Baccellia (82) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
14 / 20

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
15 / 20

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
16 / 20

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
17 / 20

Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
18 / 20

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Eric Smith (72) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
19 / 20

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Eric Smith (72) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
20 / 20

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Father-To-Be J.J. Watt Continues To Evolve

Cardinals need defensive lineman on field in second season with team

news

You've Got Mail: Bringing OTAs To A Close

Topics include Kyler's contract situation, veteran FA help and Humphries' future

news

No Surprise D.J. Humphries Sees Future Remaining In Arizona

Tackle is heading into final year of his current contract

news

After Knee Injury, DeAndre Hopkins Will Be Ready For Training Camp

Wide receiver's role in practice could be altered with upcoming suspension

news

Dennis Gardeck In A Rush To Help Cardinals On, Off Field

Linebacker seeks to mentor one of his new teammates each year

news

Rondale Moore Building Healthy Dose Of Confidence

Wide receiver expected to fill slot with Christian Kirk departure

news

Kyler Murray Returns For Cardinals OTA Work

Kingsbury said quarterback's presence is 'day to day'

news

Cardinals Coping After Death Of Teammate Jeff Gladney

Cornerback killed in a car accident on Memorial Day

news

Cardinals Add Darrel Williams To Running Back Room

Former Chief will battle for role behind James Conner

news

You've Got Mail: The Loss Of A Teammate

Topics include Watt's future, McBride's potential and Hollywood's contract

news

Jeff Gladney Passes Away After Car Accident

Cardinals cornerback was 25

Advertising