James Conner Sees The Payoff As Cardinals' Top Running Back

James Conner will say – smiling yes, but the belief is there – that he thinks he could've made a pretty good linebacker had that been his football path.

But he is a running back. The position that has been shoved even further into the spotlight recently as being undervalued in the NFL, as teams prioritize paying other positions first and even the elite runners don't understand why they can't get the paydays some of their non-running back brethren do.

Conner knows all this. Yet, "I love this. I love playing running back. I wouldn't change anything."

That's good for the Cardinals, who need the 6-foot-1, 233-pound battering ram to energize their offense this season, especially before Kyler Murray returns to the field. Conner embraces the way he has to sometimes pound inside for hard yards, sometimes float into the flat for a reception and then juke of a defender, the way he needs to score touchdowns near the goal line.

"Running back, there is something special about it," Conner said.

That may be true, although the paychecks – comparatively speaking – might not reflect it.

The game has changed since Walter Payton and even Emmitt Smith were in their heyday. Analytics and cap analysis have shown that running backs can slow quickly at a certain point, and teams fear being locked into a big contract.