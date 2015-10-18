John Brown's Big Day Can't Offset Fumble

"There's nothing to appreciate about it," Brown said. "I feel like, at the end of the day, once the fumble happened, the Steelers, they fed off that. And they were on a roll from there on out."

The Steelers had just cut the deficit to 10-6 with a field goal, when linebacker James Harrison popped the ball from Brown's hand during a tackle on the second play of the Cards' ensuing drive. Pittsburgh then scored on a touchdown pass from Landry Jones to Martavis Bryant to take a lead it wouldn't relinquish.

Brown said he recovered the fumble after Harrison knocked it out, but several Steelers jumped into the pile and safety Mike Mitchell emerged with in when the bodies were pulled off.

"I never lost the ball, but according to the refs I lost it," Brown said. "I had it, but all the guys, they jumped on me and they were in the pile fighting for it. So I can't say too much about that."

Quarterback Carson Palmer said the Steelers focused on Larry Fitzgerald in coverage, often double-teaming him, which allowed for Brown to put up huge numbers. He had a 45-yard catch on the first play from scrimmage and a 42-yard gain late in the third quarter to set up a field goal.

"They were going to really force coverage to (Fitzgerald), and that opened up Smokey for a big day," Palmer said.

RASHAD JOHNSON KNEW THE RULES

The Steelers crowd went wild when cornerback Brandon Boykin recovered a fumble for a score late in the first quarter, but the Cardinals knew all along it didn't count.