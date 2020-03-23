Jonathan Bullard, Chris Banjo Return To Cardinals

As the second week of free agency got underway, the Cardinals continued to fill out the roster by bringing back a pair of their own free agents Monday.

The team agreed to one-year deals with defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard and safety/special teamer Chris Banjo, adding to depth on the defense.

Bullard, claimed on waivers after being released by the Bears after the preseason, played in nine games, starting six. He totaled 22 tackles and 1½ sacks. Banjo, signed as a free agent in late September, played in 13 games mostly on special teams. He did find a limited defensive role late in the season, with 42 defensive snaps total.

Keeping the 26-year-old Bullard, a 2016 third-round pick of Chicago, was necessary as the Cards try to fill out the defensive line. They signed free agent Jordan Phillips from the Bills last week to team with Corey Peters up front. The Cardinals also have 2019 third-round pick Zach Allen, who is coming back from a neck injury in his rookie season, and fellow second-year players Michael Dogbe and Miles Brown.