Jonathan Gannon, Cardinals Make Visit To St. Ignatius

Jonathan Gannon went back to St. Ignatius High School on Saturday, but it wasn't about reminiscing for the Cardinals coach. It was business, with the Cardinals going through their Saturday mock game ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns.
He didn't even really know what it meant for the school and his former football coach felt about having their alum coaching an NFL team, because Gannon noted his alma mater was in the playoffs right now.
"We've got a little something going on over there, but he's focused on his ball club not me," Gannon said.
Gannon was a multi-sport star at the school, in football, basketball and track. He graduated in 2001; he was named to the school's Hall of Fame in 2011.
Gannon downplayed the trip back to his hometown, noting the game was important "because it's the next one." He also wasn't sure how many Gannon fans will be coming to the game. "I don't know. I told them not to bug me."
But he noted it was "cool" to have a workout at St. Ignatius.
"When we went to Washington on a two-day trip we did the mock game at Georgetown Prep, which is where (Cardinals Owner) Michael (Bidwill) went," Gannon said. "I've got some close buddies that went there, so it was cool to see where they went to high school and things like that. It'll be cool. It'll be a little chilly out but it's a really good facility. Our guys will enjoy it."