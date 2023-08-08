Jonathan Gannon Loves The Idea Of Cardinals Huddling

Before the play starts – before it is even called – the Cardinals will be in the huddle, and just the idea of it moves Jonathan Gannon to wax poetic.

"Nothing like a huddle," Gannon said. "The signal caller has to walk in the huddle and give the call clearly. They have to understand what is coming out of his mouth. They have to break the huddle, they have to get their eyes on the defense. I think it sets the tone for the play.

"I'm always on the defense to get in and out of the huddle and I'm always on the offense to get in and out of the huddle. It's important how we deliver it too. It's loud. There is a reason I pump the music out there (at practice). I want to make it hard for them to communicate and hear. In Washington it's going to be hard for our offense to hear, and Week 2 (at home) it's going to be hard for our defense to hear. We try to put pressure on them that way."

Under the Kliff Kingsbury regime, the offense was different. Quarterback Colt McCoy noted how the Cardinals would often use signals or non-verbal avenues. No longer.

That doesn't mean the Cardinals never used a huddle before. They huddled the majority of the time. But their no-huddle rate of 32.7 percent of snaps last season was still by far the highest. The Seahawks were second in the NFL, foregoing a huddle 20 percent of the snaps.

That percentage figures to change under Gannon.