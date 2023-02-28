Jonathan Gannon, Monti Ossenfort Talk Roster At The Combine

Two other key names that remain in flux – free agents-to-be Zach Allen and Byron Murphy, who lead a long list of unsigned Cardinals. Most won't be back, but the Cardinals could use Allen to stay for a defensive line that needs rebuilding. Murphy is more of a wild card after dealing with a back injury that kept him out half the season.

"Zach and Byron are both good players," Ossenfort said. "We'd love to keep them. There is obviously a financial component. Those discussions will continue to take place.

"We'd love to keep everybody, we'd love to pay everybody, but unfortunately the way the league is set up it's not always possible."

Ossenfort also said the Cardinals have not yet made a decision on the fifth-year option (for 2024) on linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

While the draft remains at the forefront this week – and Ossenfort, not surprisingly, said he will be interested in fielding calls to trade the No. 3 overall pick – the rest of the roster-building comes first. Ossenfort didn't commit to adding a veteran quarterback aside from Colt McCoy, but he did say it can only help to add competition at all spots – including QB.

"If (Kyler) is not ready to go we will have a plan in place to play and win games with who we have playing quarterback for us," Gannon added.

As for the rest of the free agent path, Gannon said the vision he had with how the coaches will work with the personnel side (and vice versa) melds well with what Ossenfort wants to do.