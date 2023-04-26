Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Jonathan Gannon On The Oklahoma Trip And Supporting Players

Coach attended statue ceremony for Kyler Murray

Apr 26, 2023 at 02:20 PM
Normally, Jonathan Gannon noted, you aren't part of a team where a player gets honored the way Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray did when he was given a statue by the University of Oklahoma for winning the Heisman Trophy. So it made sense to him when he, GM Monti Ossenfort and a handful of coaches attended as a surprise.

"It was a special thing for us to go and see that happen," Gannon said. "I thank (owner) Michael (Bidwill) because he made that happen because it's not just like a 20-minute drive. We were up and back, and got to work when we got back. It was a neat experience to see that."

The group flew on Bidwill's jet, turning the trip to Norman into a day jaunt in the midst of draft preparation.

There was criticism from Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, who said Ossenfort and Gannon shouldn't have missed any potential draft prep time. But Gannon said "I'm not really worried about people's opinions" and the situation was almost universally applauded.

"Our players know already, and we will continue to build that trust with them, everything we do we do with the players in mind," Gannon said. "Anything we can do to support them, to help them, to educate them, to be in their corner, that's what we will do."

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

