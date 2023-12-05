Jonathan Ledbetter Named Cardinals Walter Payton Man Of Year

Jonathan Ledbetter has been a staple on the Cardinals defensive line this season, leading a group that has been faced with a lot of adversity due to injuries.

Despite being the defensive line's leading tackler, Ledbetter has made an even bigger impact off the gridiron.

Ledbetter was announced on Tuesday as the Cardinals nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. The award is given to an individual that goes above and beyond to share their dedication to community service.

"We are enormously proud to have him represent the Cardinals and to present him as our 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. "Whether it's here in Arizona or in his home state of Georgia, Jonathan has consistently demonstrated a commitment to serving others that exemplifies everything that this award stands for."

Bidwill added that many different Cardinals players could've received the award because many spend their free time going out into the community. Ledbetter is one of the players that leads the charge.

Ledbetter was told of the honor in front of his teammates on Monday before they left for their bye week off.

With this nomination, $55,000 will be given to a charity of Ledbetter's choice, and he'll also wear a Walter Payton man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season.

Once Ledbetter accomplished his dream of making it to the NFL in 2019, he launched his own organization, Led A Better Way. Since then, he has hosted youth football camps, gift drives, hospital visits, and many other events throughout Arizona and Georgia. He's also joined his Cardinals teammates at various community service events throughout the Valley. Most recently, he, offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum and linebacker Dennis Gardeck hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for 230 families in need.

Mental health awareness events were also critical for the third-year defensive lineman to organize. Ledbetter had a battle with depression and has since spoken to high schools and conferences to share his battles.