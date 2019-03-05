Josh Allen Would Be A Natural Fit In Cardinals' Defense

INDIANAPOLIS – The beauty of the 3-4 defense, according to Vance Joseph, is the element of surprise.

Five or more players position themselves near the line of scrimmage, which creates a guessing game for pass protectors.

"Who's the fourth rusher?" said Joseph, the Cardinals' new defensive coordinator. "That's what offenses don't like. … You're not just giving them a way out when they break the huddle – there are the four down (linemen), we're blocking those four. Now when you break the huddle, you've got double press corners and you've got five guys down. Now you have to solve some problems."

The outside linebackers are the key to the scheme. First and foremost, they must be able to get after the quarterback. If they can cover, too, it opens up an array of blitz packages.

That type of versatility is rare, and it's why Kentucky outside linebacker Josh Allen finds himself rated among the top prospects in the draft. He had a phenomenal senior season, compiling 88 tackles, 17 sacks and five forced fumbles, and throughout his career showed the ability to defend the pass.

"Josh Allen, what makes him special is not only what he can do rushing but what he can do in coverage," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. "So many teams (have) these athletic tight ends. I'd like to see him rush, but you can deploy him in coverage and he holds up just fine."

Allen draws an easy comparison to Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones. They are both 6-foot-5 and about 265 pounds with rare bend that makes them elite pass-rushers. Allen believes his talent likewise matches up to another pair of Pro Bowl edge-rushers: Khalil Mack and Von Miller.