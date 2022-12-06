Josh Jones Feeling At Home At Left Tackle

So how would Jones feel about moving back to the right side, where last season he spot-started for Beachum and where he tried to start at guard (to results that convinced the Cardinals Jones needed to play tackle)?

"I'm not sure," Jones acknowledged. "We're going to cross that bridge when we come to that. Yeah. We'll worry about that later."

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Jones has "held his own" since moving into the lineup. There has been no dramatic drop after Humphries went out.

"I know at times he's been frustrated because we have had Beach and D.J. playing at a high level but he stepped in and played well." Kingsbury said. "That's encouraging for us moving forward, and being able to play right, left and be that swing guy is a huge bonus for us."

Predictions – at least publicly – weren't going to come from Jones, understandably. The focus is on the next five games, he said, and that will be at left tackle.

He isn't about to dismiss chances to play. That's one of the reasons he attacked his chance to start at guard last year, a move he said took some getting used to. But then-offensive line coach Sean Kugler wanted to get his top five linemen on the field, and Jones qualified.

"Being a younger guy, that's what I wanted to do," Jones said.

Jones will move into the final year of his contract in 2023, while Humphries moves into his extension years. Seeing how it plays out both with the team and personally is something Jones waits to see. Playing left tackle or right tackle in the NFL isn't just different on the field, it tends to be different in the pay scale.

It sure seems that Jones is aware of such things when asked what it's like as a starting left tackle in the pros.

"I don't know," Jones said. "I haven't seen all the perks yet."

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES AND INJURY UPDATES

The Cardinals re-signed defensive lineman Michael Dogbe and linebacker Blake Lynch to the practice squad on Tuesday. ...