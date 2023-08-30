Joshua Dobbs Lands In Arizona With Chance To Be Starting QB

Dobbs has done this before, starting back-to-back games for the Titans – with Monti Ossenfort in the Tennessee front office – at the end of last season with the Titans chasing a playoff spot. Dobbs' first start came just eight days after signing.

He's only thrown 85 career passes, and 68 came in those two games. But Dobbs has been in the NFL since 2017, he's spent time with six different organizations (and two stints each with the Steelers and Browns), and he is comfortable knowing what has to be done.

"You learn the ultimate level of patience," he said.

His intelligence on such a short timeline can only help.

"He's smart," tight end Zach Ertz said. "I think that's well-noted. He's an astronaut or whatever he is.

"He's a guy that understands football. He's got a really good grasp of this offense, so him coming into the huddle, calling the formations, calling the plays, has been seamless so far. And he throws a very catchable ball."

Dobbs, who has his degree in aerospace engineering and actually served two internships at NASA, recalled how one media member believed when Dobbs was going into the NFL that Dobbs was too smart to play quarterback.

"Playing quarterback is the most cerebral position of all of sports," Dobbs said. "It definitely helps, especially study habits, processing information.

"It's the ultimate problem-solver position. Each time you are tasked 40 seconds and defenses are throwing curveballs at you, and you have to get your team into the best play possible."

The transition isn't over yet. The football part is easy. Learning the building, the area, even teammates is an ongoing process. He said after practice, while he was working out, one teammate approached him. "Hey, my name is Hayden," reserve center Hayden Howerton told him. "You took some snaps from me."

His career has been all over, but figured out soon after he got into the league he probably wasn't going to have 17 years with one team, like former teammate Ben Roethlisberger.

"When you really look around the league, that barely happens," Dobbs said. "Everyone's journey looks different."

What Dobbs is hoping is that he does indeed get to be a Week 1 starter for the first time in his career, and show that being in Arizona might've been the right place all along.