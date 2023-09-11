Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Joshua Dobbs To Get Start Against Giants In Home Opener

Gannon confirms veteran will remain quarterback

Sep 11, 2023 at 03:38 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Joshua Dobbs throws a pass against the Commanders on Sunday.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Joshua Dobbs throws a pass against the Commanders on Sunday.

Joshua Dobbs said he "100 percent" thought he was going to remain the Cardinals' starting quarterback in Week 2.

Coach Jonathan Gannon proved Dobbs correct on Monday afternoon, acknowledging Dobbs would remain the team's signal-caller when they play their home opener against the Giants on Sunday. Rookie Clayton Tune remains the backup.

"I think Josh will have a good week (of practice) and we will operate better," Gannon said.

Dobbs struggled in the opening 20-16 loss to the Commanders, gaining only 133 yards even though he completed 21-of-30 passes. He didn't throw an interception (a couple were close) but he did lose two fumbles, leading to 10 fourth-quarter Washington points that provided the margin of loss.

"It's not just Josh, it's all of our guys," Gannon said. "When I talked after the game -- I kind of realized it but I didn't have the concrete data -- was the negative yardage plays. That set us back. When you're playing in third-and-long all day, it's tough."

The Cardinals had 14 plays that ended with negative yards. Dobbs was sacked only on three of those, and the Cards actually had four pass completions for negative yardage.

Dobbs wouldn't say his lack of practice time with the Cardinals made a difference.

"I want to win and there are no excuses," Dobbs said. "Opportunities come in this league and you have to take advantage of them. ... Doesn't matter when you get the opportunity, that's the expectation. That's my expectation."

Related Content

news

Cardinals Come Up Short In Washington In Gannon's Debut

Defense shines in 20-16 decision to Commanders
news

Cardinals Put In Final Touches For Opener At William V. Bidwill '49 Stadium

Georgetown Prep graduated late Cardinals owner as well as three sons
news

Gannon Era Set To Start With Cardinals Visiting Washington

Team expected to start three rookies in opener
news

Injury Report: Week 1 At Commanders

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 1 matchup with the Commanders
news

Waiver Wire Huge Part Of Cardinals' Week 1 Roster

Safety K'Von Wallace one of seven new players Cardinals add to roster
news

Quarterback Decision Between Joshua Dobbs, Clayton Tune Still Unsaid

Gannon reiterates he won't be saying anything about starter before Washington game
news

Marquise Brown's Journey To Become Hollywood

Wide receiver enters crucial season in contract year consumed with making impact
news

Cardinals Name Six Captains For 2023 Season

Kyler Murray gets nod despite status on PUP list
news

Jonathan Gannon Opens Door To Head Coaching Career

First-year Cardinals boss brings energy as franchise resets
news

Cardinals Move Myjai Sanders, Dennis Daley To IR

Teams adds 7th waiver claim in offensive lineman
news

Joshua Dobbs Lands In Arizona With Chance To Be Starting QB

Veteran will try to win job in Kyler Murray absence with only two weeks of prep
Advertising