Joshua Dobbs To Get Start Against Giants In Home Opener

Joshua Dobbs said he "100 percent" thought he was going to remain the Cardinals' starting quarterback in Week 2.

Coach Jonathan Gannon proved Dobbs correct on Monday afternoon, acknowledging Dobbs would remain the team's signal-caller when they play their home opener against the Giants on Sunday. Rookie Clayton Tune remains the backup.

"I think Josh will have a good week (of practice) and we will operate better," Gannon said.

Dobbs struggled in the opening 20-16 loss to the Commanders, gaining only 133 yards even though he completed 21-of-30 passes. He didn't throw an interception (a couple were close) but he did lose two fumbles, leading to 10 fourth-quarter Washington points that provided the margin of loss.

"It's not just Josh, it's all of our guys," Gannon said. "When I talked after the game -- I kind of realized it but I didn't have the concrete data -- was the negative yardage plays. That set us back. When you're playing in third-and-long all day, it's tough."

The Cardinals had 14 plays that ended with negative yards. Dobbs was sacked only on three of those, and the Cards actually had four pass completions for negative yardage.

Dobbs wouldn't say his lack of practice time with the Cardinals made a difference.