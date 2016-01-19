Justin Bethel Knows He'll Respond

But going into Sunday's NFC Championship in Carolina, Bethel said he has no concerns about how he will react.

"After watching the film, I feel like I played a pretty good game up until that one play," Bethel said. "My biggest thing now after looking at, I have to keep playing until I hear that whistle and if I see the receiver slow down because he thinks the play is over and I slow down, he reacts and then I react to him.

"It's a new game. I'm not down on myself. What happened in the game, I can't do anything about it. I just have to do better and try and help my team win the NFC Championship."

Former teammate and current scout Adrian Wilson quietly talked to Bethel at Bethel's locker after the game. The message? Use the game as a learning experience and as fuel to improve. It wasn't the first time Bethel has felt the reality of playing across from Peterson, but it was the harshest because it was the playoffs – and also because of the situation.

"This is the first time he's had something to get over," Arians said.

Bethel was in good spirits Tuesday, understanding why he was in the media spotlight. The game Sunday is only 45 minutes from where he grew up in South Carolina, giving Bethel one more reason to look forward and not back.

"Everybody has their own opinions," Bethel said. "I actually think it's kind of funny, the things people say or write up. It doesn't bother me. You are going to make mistakes.

"When you make the plays they'll love you and when you don't make the plays, that's just how it goes. My plan next week is just make them love me again."

