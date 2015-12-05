Justin Bethel Signs 3-Year Extension

shows on the field. Being able to get my deal done, and hopefully get some other guys done, is a really big deal to me.

"I'm just thankful I could stay with the team that drafted me."

The deal is worth $15 million, according to multiple reports, including $9 million in guarantees. It's possible Bethel could have earned more on the open market – a 25-year-old cornerback on the rise – but Bethel said he tried not to think about it much.

"You never know," Bethel said. "You want to stay with the team that brought you in. You talk with your agents, you talk with your family, you want to do what's best for you and your career. Not everybody plays the game for a long time. I didn't want to go and be greedy if they gave me a really good deal, which they did. I'm thankful."

Bethel said he wasn't sure what it means for his future in terms of the position he will play. Patrick Peterson is going to start on one side for the foreseeable future. Bethel could still surpass Powers on the depth chart in 2016, assuming Powers comes back.