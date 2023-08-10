Kaden Davis, Davion Davis Hope USFL Boost Gets Them NFL Job

Davion and Kaden didn't know each other until they joined the Cardinals roster. Even though they are competing against one another for one of the 53 roster spots, Davion is glad to have a fellow USFL-er by his side.

"It's good to be on the same path as Kaden because just like I am, he's coming in and working his butt off," Davion said. "We all (USFL players) are like a big family. We didn't know each other, but we know we played in the USFL, and it was like a friendship right off the bat."

The Davis boys now have a new USFL veteran on the Cardinals roster. After the injury to Marlon Mack, the Cardinals announced the signing of Kaden's USFL teammate, running Stevie Scott.

All three have work to do to make the team, but that's what the preseason is about.

"In the NFL, if you're not the one or two, you better be able to play special teams," offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said. "If you provide value there, I mean, the amount of stories of guys who made their inroads on special teams, and then became receivers, it's a long list."

Petzing brought up his time with NFL Pro Bowler Adam Thielen, who blossomed as a special teamer and transitioned into a great wide receiver.

On the depth chart, Kaden is listed behind Greg Dortch as the kick returner. Davion is also behind Dortch, but as the punt returner.

When it comes to making the team, Davion said he'll do everything in his power to make it happen.

"Whatever this team needs me to be able to do, even if I have to take out trash every day before I go out on the field," Davion said. "I'll do it."

"It's all about taking care of the football," Kaden added. "That's the most important factor every time we're out there, and if we do that, we'll be set."

The first time that the Cardinals will be out there is against the Broncos, Kaden's former team.