KeeSean Johnson, Damiere Byrd Catching Cardinals' Eye

MINNEAPOLIS – The Cardinals officially signed veteran receiver Michael Crabtree on Sunday, and he is projected to slide into the starting lineup at some point early in the season.

That may take away opportunities from the other outside wideouts, but it doesn't eliminate them.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury showed a propensity to use four-receiver sets in college and is expected to keep it part of his scheme in the NFL. KeeSean Johnson and Damiere Byrd are two players battling for a role and showed why they are in the discussion with strong games Saturday against the Vikings.

Johnson had seven catches for 85 yards while Byrd had two for 51, including a 33-yard catch down the left sideline in which he left Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes in the dust.

"They've really played well throughout camp," Kingsbury said. "It was good to see Damiere separate on a deep ball and have a couple of stop routes that we felt he executed perfectly. And KeeSean, the ball keeps coming his way and he keeps making plays on it."

Johnson was the third receiver the Cardinals drafted – going in the sixth round – but is further along than Andy Isabella and the now-injured Hakeem Butler. Johnson's lack of elite foot speed has not been an issue, as he has shown the ability to separate from defensive backs with precise footwork.

Johnson made an impressive adjustment on a back-shoulder throw from quarterback Kyler Murray against Minnesota, as the rookies flashed chemistry often reserved for veterans.