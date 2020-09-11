Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

KeeSean Johnson First Cardinal Player On COVID Reserve List

Wide receiver sidelined indefinitely

Sep 11, 2020 at 01:38 PM
Darren Urban

Wide receiver KeeSean Johnson goes out for a pass during training camp.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals managed to get through training camp as one of the few teams to avoid any players going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but as the team prepares to open the season against the 49ers Sunday, that has changed.

The team announced second-year wide receiver KeeSean Johnson was placed on the reserve list Friday. The list is both for players who have tested positive and for players who are being quarantined after being in close contact with someone infected. Teams are not allowed to give the specific reason.

There is no set time a player on the COVID list must remain. He can come off when he is deemed medically safe to do so, although if he did test positive, there are time frames based being asymptomatic or not.

Johnson is listed as the backup to DeAndre Hopkins. He had hoped to be the fourth wideout behind Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk.

Last season, Johnson had 21 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown as a rookie. He was inactive the final five games of the season and he was anxious to get his second season started.

