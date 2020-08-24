Kenyan Drake Misses Practice For 'Precautionary' Reasons

Kenyan Drake missed practice on Monday due to injury, but coach Kliff Kingsbury downplayed its severity, calling the absence "precautionary."

The fifth-year running back, who had on a walking boot, is projected to be a major piece of the Cardinals' offense this season after a stellar eight-game debut in 2019.

"More soreness than anything," Kingsbury said of Drake's ailment. "We know what he can do, and just making sure that he's feeling good, doing some precautionary stuff with him."

Drake took to social media to ease the fears of Cardinals fans and fantasy football owners alike.

"Was in a walking boot around this time last summer too," Drake tweeted. "Just trying to stay consistent lol no worries I'm good."

Drake rushed for 643 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games with the Cardinals last year following a midseason trade from the Dolphins. He is projected to be the featured back for the first time in his career, with Chase Edmonds slotted in as the backup.

Kingsbury didn't delve into how Drake suffered the injury.

"With Kenyan, it's just nicks and bruises, normal camp stuff," he said. "Like I said, just kind of precautionary with him, knowing (already) what he'll be able to do."

Tight end Maxx Williams remains sidelined, and Kingsbury said he is dealing with "some soreness, some lingering stuff." Kingsbury said the main goal is for Williams and a handful of other veterans to be prepared for the opener. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been easing back into action with a hamstring issue, while many starters have received a day or two off for maintenance.