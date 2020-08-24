Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Kenyan Drake Misses Practice For 'Precautionary' Reasons

Notes: Showcase week for players; preparing for pumped-in noise

Aug 24, 2020 at 01:07 PM
Kenyan Drake missed practice on Monday due to injury, but coach Kliff Kingsbury downplayed its severity, calling the absence "precautionary."

The fifth-year running back, who had on a walking boot, is projected to be a major piece of the Cardinals' offense this season after a stellar eight-game debut in 2019.

"More soreness than anything," Kingsbury said of Drake's ailment. "We know what he can do, and just making sure that he's feeling good, doing some precautionary stuff with him."

Drake took to social media to ease the fears of Cardinals fans and fantasy football owners alike.

"Was in a walking boot around this time last summer too," Drake tweeted. "Just trying to stay consistent lol no worries I'm good."

Drake rushed for 643 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games with the Cardinals last year following a midseason trade from the Dolphins. He is projected to be the featured back for the first time in his career, with Chase Edmonds slotted in as the backup.

Kingsbury didn't delve into how Drake suffered the injury.

"With Kenyan, it's just nicks and bruises, normal camp stuff," he said. "Like I said, just kind of precautionary with him, knowing (already) what he'll be able to do."

Tight end Maxx Williams remains sidelined, and Kingsbury said he is dealing with "some soreness, some lingering stuff." Kingsbury said the main goal is for Williams and a handful of other veterans to be prepared for the opener. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been easing back into action with a hamstring issue, while many starters have received a day or two off for maintenance.

"There are quite a few vets on this team that we know what they're about," Kingsbury said. "We want them to be healthy when we play the 49ers, and (Williams) is one of those on that plan."

'SHOWCASE WEEK' FOR PLAYERS

The Cardinals spent the beginning of camp installing their playbook and will soon switch their focus to the 49ers for the Sept. 13 opener.

That doesn't leave a lot of time for position battles, and Kingsbury said the next several days are a time when many of those decisions must be made. The Cardinals need to settle on a third starting cornerback, a right tackle and decide which backups make the active roster.

"This is a week for those guys to show what they can do," Kingsbury said. "Going good-on-good a bunch and having some live periods. It's definitely a showcase week."

KINGSBURY PREPARING FOR PUMPED-IN CROWD NOISE

It's still uncertain what the fan situation will look like inside NFL stadiums this year.

Kingsbury does know that there will be crowd noise pumped in over the speakers, so he's working on preparing for that during practice.

"We've been told there will be some sort of track with a certain decibel level," Kingsbury said. "At this point, they're still working through that, and that's been my concern, being able to operate and communicate with whatever decibel level that is."

Some teams have already ruled out fan attendance for the season while the Dolphins plan on a maximum of 13,000 fans for their opener.

"That's kind of above my paygrade, when you're talking about who gets allowed into stadiums and who doesn't," Kingbsury said. "I'm hopeful that as the season progresses, more and more fans will be allowed to come to games and we can try to get some normalcy in those stadiums. Obviously, that remains to be seen."

Bird Watch: #CardsCamp Practice Day 7

Images from Sunday's practice at State Farm Stadium, presented by Hyundai.

