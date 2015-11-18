Key Injuries Pile Up On Cardinals

"You want to go into a big game with a loaded gun," quarterback Carson Palmer said. "We're definitely banged up, beat up and guys have to make plays. Guys have to step up."

Earl Watford replaced Iupati against the Seahawks, while Ted Larsen – who was inactive Sunday -- filled in early in the season when Iupati was out with a knee injury. Arians said the backup guards alternated repetitions at Cooper and Iupati's spots, and he would feel fine using them both if needed.

"Earl has started, what, five games now? Four games? And played a really good second half the other night," Arians said. "Teddy has started 20-something games (in his Cardinals career). A lot of people would love to have that as their starters."

Brown missed the win in Cleveland before the bye, and while he played against the Seahawks, he didn't catch a pass on three targets. While the offense was just fine with Floyd and Larry Fitzgerald leading the way, the Cardinals are hoping Brown can get past this hamstring issue.

"It's been a concern for about three weeks," Arians said. "He needs to get back to full strength."

"He's probably hesitant to let it go," Arians added. "He's let it go in practice a few times and it was OK, but I think he's afraid of tearing it."

The team's generally good health has decreased the need for fill-ins, but Watford said the expectation is still high for backups.

"That's what we thrive on – everybody being interchangeable and everybody being ready to step in and do just as well as the man before him," Watford said. "We've just got to stay ready."

Fitzgerald (ankle) was listed as a limited participant at practice, as were center Lyle Sendlein (shoulder) and safety Rashad Johnson (ribs).

For the Bengals, cornerback Adam Jones (foot), defensive tackle Pat Sims (knee) and tackle Andrew Whitworth (not injury-related) didn't practice, while those limited were linebacker Vontaze Burfict (knee), defensive end Carlos Dunlap (shoulder), cornerback Leon Hall (not injury-related), tackle Andrew Smith (concussion) and safety Shawn Williams (ankle).

