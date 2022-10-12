Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Kickoff Time For Cardinals-Seahawks Could Move Later

If Mariners host playoff game Sunday, start time will go from 1:05 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Oct 12, 2022 at 09:43 AM
Darren Urban

The game between the Cardinals and Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday could have a later kickoff time.
Ben VanHouten/AP
Because of the baseball playoffs, the kickoff time for Sunday's game in Seattle between the Cardinals and Seahawks could change.

If the series between the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners stretches to a fourth game, the Mariners will host the Astros at noon on Sunday at T-Mobile Park. Because of the proximity between the baseball stadium and the football stadium, the NFL agreed to push back kickoff between the Cardinals and Seahawks to 2:30 p.m.

If the Astros sweep the Mariners -- Game 2 is at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and Game 3 isn't until 1 p.m. on Saturday -- kickoff at Lumen Field will remain at 1:05 p.m.

Barring a Mariners Game 2 victory, the Cardinals will be en route to Seattle on Saturday not knowing for certain Sunday's kickoff time.

The Cardinals are already headed into a short week. After the Seahawks game, they host the New Orleans Saints on "Thursday Night Football" on Oct. 20.

