Kliff Kingsbury Could Follow Bruce Arians' Successful Path With Cardinals

The Cardinals have the fewest giveaways in the NFL with four, all on interceptions by Murray in the first four games. He has not turned the ball over since September and is five passes away from setting a rookie record with 177 consecutive attempts without an interception.

Murray said his ball security has not come at the expense of taking chances.

"Whatever I see, I trust my eyes, trust my reads, trust the guys running routes and kind of just let it go," Murray said. "I can't play scared."

The Buccaneers are on the other end of the spectrum with 18 turnovers, including 12 interceptions by quarterback Jameis Winston. When Tampa Bay holds onto the ball, it has been explosive, as it is averaging 28.4 points per game and hung 55 on the Rams.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are among the best wide receiver duos in the NFL, and Arians will test a Cardinals pass defense that has given up 24 touchdowns and picked off only two passes.

The Cardinals were poor defending third down last week against the 49ers, allowing a conversion rate of 65 percent, including three on San Francisco's game-clinching final drive.

"I was shocked and disappointed," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. "We won first down versus a team that didn't lose first down. We forced 17 third downs, and I think half of them were five-plus. And we didn't win."

It's been a mild surprise that the Cardinals' offense has easily outpaced its defense, and while the coverage issues are a concern, the growth of Kingsbury and Murray is promising.

While wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald didn't want to analyze the abilities of Arians and Kingsbury -- "I'm not any expert at coaching acumen. I would probably suck as a coach myself." -- he has been impressed by the game-plan variations Kingsbury brings each week.

As a road underdog, Kingsbury may need to out-scheme Arians and former Cardinals defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to help his team pull the upset. If it happens, it would be the latest sign that the Cardinals chose smartly in tabbing Kingsbury as their coach.